The civil suit accused the company of "prioritizing profit over public safety" in the marketing of assault rifles to civilians

Gunmaker Remington Agrees to Settle 2014 Suit Brought by Sandy Hook Families for $73 Million

The scene outside Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012

A settlement has been reached between the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass school shooting and the company that made the gun used in the massacre.

According to a notice of settlement filed in Waterbury Superior Court on Tuesday and obtained by PEOPLE, Remington Arms Company and relatives of nine of the victims have come to terms on an agreement that will bring an end to the 2014 civil suit.

The civil suit accused the gun manufacturer of "prioritizing profit over public safety" in the marketing of assault rifles to civilians.

The rifle used in the mass shooting was Remington's version of the AR-15 assault rifle.

A civil trial had been scheduled to begin this September.

The families and their lawyers will hold a press conference later today.

"The plaintiffs in this action hereby give notice that a settlement agreement has been executed between the parties," reads Tuesday's filing.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed publicly.

But some reports, including those from ABC News, CNN, and NBC News, contend the gunmaker will pay out $73 million to the families.

Back in July, attorneys for Remington offered nearly $33 million to the families in a bid to settle the suit — a move the plaintiffs rejected.

In September, Remington subpoenaed school records of the children and adults killed in the massacre.

The attorneys for the families immediately moved to have those records sealed.