Nine men, aged 29 to 63, were killed when a shooter opened fire at a light rail yard in San Jose, Calif., before turning the gun on himself

Husbands, Fathers, Saviors: These Are the Victims of the San Jose Mass Shooting

Nine people are confirmed dead and more are injured after a gunman opened fire at a light rail yard in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday morning, where the shooter allegedly worked.

At about 6:34 a.m., 911 operators received multiple alerts that shots had been fired at a facility operated by the Valley Transportation Authority, Santa Clara County's public transportation system. Employees were gathered for a union meeting at the rail yard that morning, the Los Angeles Times reports.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the shooter — now identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, the victims' co-worker — took his own life, but the damage had already been done, marking another tragic mass shooting in recent months after a year with none.

san jose shooting Credit: Philip Pacheco/Getty

The nine victims who lost their lives, all males, have now been identified by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office. Initially, eight fatalities were reported, but the number grew to nine after a victim succumbed to his wounds Wednesday evening, the coroner's office confirms to PEOPLE.

Below is a list of the nine victims and what PEOPLE has learned about them so far. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Taptejdeep Singh, 36

Taptejdeep Singh Taptejdeep Singh | Credit: Facebook

Relatives now grieving the death of 36-year-old VTA light rail operator Taptejdeep Singh have learned from co-workers that the married father-of-two, including a 1-year-old daughter, helped save lives Wednesday morning, taking quick action to warn others after gunfire rang out.

Singh, family members told The Mercury News, heard gunshots and ran from a secured office, where others had taken cover.

"He always thought about others," his uncle, Sakhwant Dhillon, told the San Francisco Chronicle. "He told people, 'be careful, hide.' He was running around the building to save others' lives."

Singh's brother, Bagga Singh, said he was told his brother "put a lady in a control room to hide. He saved her and rushed down the stairway."

His body, Bagga said, was found in that stairwell. "He should have saved his life, too. We lost a good person."

Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40

Michael Rudometkin Michael Rudometkin | Credit: Facebook

According to San Jose City Councilman Raul Peralez, his close, childhood friend, Michael Rudometkin, was killed in Wednesday's violence at the VTA.

"There are no words to describe the heartache we are feeling right now, especially for his family," the councilman wrote in a post to Facebook, hours after the shooting. "Eight families are feeling this same sense of loss tonight and our entire community is mourning as well."

Speaking to The New York Times, Rudometkin's cousin, Christina Gonzalez, said he had attended a union meeting at the light rail facility that morning.

Rudometkin, she said, was "a very good person" who had "loved his job and just always stood up for everyone's rights."

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42

Paul Megia Paul Delacruz Megia | Credit: Facebook

Paul Megia is remembered as a loving father to his three children — Nate, Gavin and Avery. According to KRON-TV, he was the only son of Leonard and Edna Megia.

NBC News reports that Megia has worked for the VTA since 2003 - first as a bus operator trainee, and then as a light rail operator. He later held several supervisory positions, including his most recent role as an assistant superintendent in service management.

"Paul was a wonderful husband & father who was full of love, jokes, energy for life and always up for new adventures. I treasure all our memories," his wife, Nicole Yamada, said in a statement. "God took you too soon & I would do anything to have one last hug & goodbye. I will miss having my best friend by my side. I love you always."

Adrian Balleza, 29

Adrian Balleza Adrian Balleza | Credit: Facebook

The San Jose resident was married with one young son. According to his LinkedIn page, he worked as a light rail operator for the VTA.

His friend Phil Guzman wrote a tribute to him, saying that seeing Adrian was sometimes the highlight of his day. "It was kinda like having a younger cousin around when you were there," Guzman wrote on Facebook. "Adrian Balleza, my friend, I will truly miss talking trash with you. I miss you, my friend."

Lars Kepler Lane, 63

Lars Kepler Lane Lars Kepler Lane | Credit: Rob Lane

This Saturday, Lars Lane's family planned to hold a barbecue to celebrate his 64th birthday.

"He was just amazing," says his wife of 22 years, Vicki Lane. "He is a loving, loving husband and father. He's loved by all."

Lane, 63, was an overhead lineman who worked at Valley Transportation Authority since 1999. "He handled all the power for the light rails," says Vicki.

He loved golfing, biking and barbecuing. He coached Little League baseball, was teaching his grandson to fix cars, and always had a puzzle in progress.

"He is a handyman that could do anything. Either he could be a mechanic or a plumber," his wife says. "He could build anything."

Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35

Jose Dejesus Hernandez III Jose Dejesus Hernandez III | Credit: Facebook

Substation mechanic Jose Dejesus Hernandez III spent his life "worshipping the Lord and just helping people," his ex-wife, Sarah Raelyn, told NBC News.

"He was the most loving, romantic and giving man that I have ever known," she said. "I'm at a loss for words."

The pair were married 11 years and divorced only last August; she said her younger brother still looked up to her ex and they were "like best friends.

Hernandez had worked for the VTA since 2012, and worked his way up from his start as a transit mechanic, the company said at a news conference Thursday.

Alex Ward Fritch, 49

Alex Fritch Alex Fritch | Credit: Facebook

Alex Ward Fritch "was everything to this family," said his wife, Terra Fritch, reports Oakland TV station KTVU. "He was our rock. My safe place to fall."

The last of the nine victims to die, Fritch was rushed from the shooting scene to a hospital and died late Wednesday in his wife's arms, she said.

The pair – married after just six months of courting – had planned to renew their vows on a trip to Hawaii in September.

"He was the love of my life," Terra said. "It's just all gone."

She elaborated in a GoFundMe request for financial help, adding that "he loved his Tiki crawls, dirt bikes, Star Wars" and "was known to be an optimistic man, passionate man, a dreamer who loved his family with all his heart."

Timothy Michael Romo, 49

Timothy Michael Romo was an overhead line worker at the Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority and had worked at the VTA for 20 years, KSBW reports.

On Thursday, the city of Greenfield released a statement sending their condolences to Romo's family. The 49-year-old grew up in Greenfield, where his father was formerly police chief and mayor.

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan Abdolvahab Alaghmandan | Credit: Valley Transportation Authority