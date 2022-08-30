Remains of Two Children Found in Auctioned Suitcases Identified by New Zealand Police

The remains of two children discovered in old suitcases auctioned in New Zealand earlier this month have been identified by authorities.

On Friday, Counties Manukau Police in southern Auckland announced that the families of the children had been notified of their deaths but that the children's identities would remain confidential under an "interim non-publication order" signed by the local coroner's office.

"Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the children," the statement added, noting that further updates would be shared whenever possible.

Police launched the homicide investigation after the remains were discovered in South Auckland on Aug. 11.

Getty

On Aug. 18, authorities confirmed an initial post-mortem examination had shown the remains were of "two primary school-aged children," meaning they were aged between 5 and 12 when they died.

"Early indications suggest these children may have been deceased for a number of years before being found," added the release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Investigators were first informed of the remains by a family who'd won an abandoned storage unit at auction and tragically made the grisly discovery as they rummaged through its contents.

New Zealand police launched a homicide investigation soon after but do not suspect that the family who won the auction has any connection to the deaths, New Zealand police stated on Aug. 18.

"We want to reassure the community our investigation is continuing to establish the facts to ascertain the full circumstances around the deaths of these children," authorities said in a statement at the time. "This includes establishing when, where, and how."

The statement said the "nature of this discovery provides some complexities to the investigation. However, we are continuing to treat this matter very seriously and we are determined to hold the person, or persons, responsible for the deaths of these children to account."

On Aug. 22 a South Korean woman stated that she believed her sons were the two victims, CNN reported. Since then the unnamed woman has fully cooperated with New Zealand authorities through Interpol, a Seoul police officer detailed to the outlet.