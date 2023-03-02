Remains of 2-Month-Old in England Found After Manhunt for Mom and Her Boyfriend Ends in Arrests

The baby's mother Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon had been missing since Jan. 5, police said

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on March 2, 2023 09:42 AM
Constance Marten, Mark Gordon
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon. Photo: Shutterstock

The remains of a 2-month-old baby were found in woodland in Sussex, England on Wednesday, a statement from London's Metropolitan Police confirmed.

British police's discovery of the remains came after a manhunt for the mother and her partner, who had been missing for 53 days according to the BBC, ended in their arrest on Monday. Authorities said the baby's body was found near where the pair were arrested in Brighton.

Constance Marten, 35, and her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, who is a convicted sex offender, vanished after the child was born in early January, according to police. Officers said the pair had been spotted covering their faces and were found on CCTV buying a blue tent and sleeping bags.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, "Police officers searching a wooded area close to where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested, discovered the remains of a baby. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course."

"This is an outcome that myself and the many officers who have been part of the search, had hoped would not happen," the statement continued. "I recognize the impact this news will have on the many people who have been following this story closely, and can assure them that we will do everything we possibly can to establish what has happened."

A police officer at a cordon by garages on Brentwood Crescent, in Brighton, East Sussex, near to where remains have been found in the search for the two-month-old baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon.
Remains of 2-month-old baby found in woodland in England. Alamy Stock Photo

The statement added that Marten, who is from an aristocratic British family, and Gordan remain in custody after authorities applied for a 36-hour extension of their detention period.

Marten and Gordon were arrested on Monday on suspicion of child neglect after being spotted by a member of the public in Brighton shortly before 9.30 p.m. Police later confirmed they had been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

A previous statement from officials on Wednesday said they were considering the baby had come to "serious harm." Officers searched an area of 90 square miles in their attempt to locate the baby and over 200 police officers and members of the public were involved in the search, police said.

Detective Supt Lewis Basford (left) and Chief Supt James Collis deliver a statement to the press earlier this afternoon after the search for the baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon has concluded
Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from London’s Metropolitan Police. Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock

"The police helicopter, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and drones are being used to assist officers on the ground," a statement said. Police also urged residents to search their "gardens, outbuildings and sheds."

Searching for Marten and Gordon began in early January after a car in which they were traveling was found on fire on a roadside on Jan 5. Officers said they believed Marten had given birth either in or near the car just a day or two before.

"Neither the baby nor Constance have received any medical attention. It is unknown if the baby was full-term or has any health issues, which is why officers remain committed to finding the family," police said in a statement.

Gordon served 20 years in prison in the U.S. after being convicted in Florida of kidnapping and sexual battery, according to U.S. law enforcement records. He was arrested in 1990 at the age of 15. Gordon was deported from the U.S. back to the U.K. after his release in 2010.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

