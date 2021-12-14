An identification is still pending on the remains found Friday

Body Found in Search for Texas Woman Who Vanished in May, as Ex-NFL Player Boyfriend Is Suspect

A body has been recovered in Texas by authorities searching for Taylor Pomaski, a 29-year-old woman who went missing in May.

The remains were found Dec. 10, and have not yet been positively identified as Pomaski's, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators from the sheriff's office, along with members of Texas EquuSearch, "searched and excavated a site in North Harris County," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. "The location was identified during the ongoing investigation into Taylor Pomaski's disappearance. Investigators located possible remains, that were later determined, by the HC Institute of Forensic Sciences, to be human."

The last known sighting of Pomaski was at a party at her home on April 25.

Police have found no trace of her.

In late June, Pomaski's boyfriend, Kevin Ware, Jr., was identified as a suspect in her disappearance during a bond hearing on unrelated gun and drug charges.

Ware, a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested in April on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

He was released on $23,000 bond on April 20 — five days before Pomaski vanished.

Ware, 40, appeared in court in late June. Prosecutors at the time asked that his bail be revoked, noting, "The defendant is suspected of murdering his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski," reports KHOU-TV and KPRC-TV.

Authorities have not elaborated on what evidence they may have against Ware.

He has not been officially charged with any crime related to his girlfriend's disappearance.

Ware has not entered a plea in the other cases against him.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told KPRC-TV Ware is cooperating with detectives and is surprised to be considered a suspect in his girlfriend's disappearance.