Remains Found in Florida Identified as Diana Alvarez, 9-Year-Old Girl Missing Since 2016

Image zoom Lee County Sheriff's Office

Remains found in Florida have been identified as Diana Alvarez, a 9-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in 2016.

On Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced the positive identification on the little girl’s remains, which were found by authorities in Osceola County days earlier.

Diana’s family reported her missing from her Fort Myers, Florida, home on May 29, 2016.

During the investigation, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies discovered that a man named Jorge Guerrero-Torres used to live with the family, but was kicked out after engaging in an “inappropriate relationship” with the 9-year-old child, according to an arrest affidavit. Investigators also discovered pornographic images of Diana on Guerrero-Torres’ phone.

In August 2018, Guerrero-Torres was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted on charges connected to the pornographic photos.

Image zoom Jorge Guerrero Torres Lee County Sheriff's Office

Following Saturday’s news, Diana’s mother said she didn’t wish her pain upon anyone.

“My daughter is in heaven,” Diana’s mother, Rita Hernandez, told WINK. “She’s with God.”

Guerrero-Torres has been indicted on a first degree murder charge in Diana’s case. He’s currently awaiting trial on the new charges, authorities said Saturday.

State Attorney Amira Fox said her office is seeking the death penalty.