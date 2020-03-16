Remains Found in Florida Identified as Diana Alvarez, 9-Year-Old Girl Missing Since 2016

“My daughter is in heaven,” Rita Hernandez said following the news. “She’s with God”

By Harriet Sokmensuer
March 16, 2020 05:14 PM
Lee County Sheriff's Office

Remains found in Florida have been identified as Diana Alvarez, a 9-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in 2016.

On Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced the positive identification on the little girl’s remains, which were found by authorities in Osceola County days earlier.

Diana’s family reported her missing from her Fort Myers, Florida, home on May 29, 2016.

During the investigation, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies discovered that a man named Jorge Guerrero-Torres used to live with the family, but was kicked out after engaging in an “inappropriate relationship” with the 9-year-old child, according to an arrest affidavit. Investigators also discovered pornographic images of Diana on Guerrero-Torres’ phone.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In August 2018, Guerrero-Torres was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted on charges connected to the pornographic photos.

Jorge Guerrero Torres
Lee County Sheriff's Office

Following Saturday’s news, Diana’s mother said she didn’t wish her pain upon anyone.

“My daughter is in heaven,” Diana’s mother, Rita Hernandez, told WINK. “She’s with God.”

Guerrero-Torres has been indicted on a first degree murder charge in Diana’s case. He’s currently awaiting trial on the new charges, authorities said Saturday.

State Attorney Amira Fox said her office is seeking the death penalty.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.