Remains Found in Illinois Storage Unit Identified as Former Police Chief

Authorities discovered the body after they were alerted to a strong odor

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 31, 2023 11:14 AM
body found at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon Illinois
Photo: Google Maps

Human remains found inside a box in an Illinois storage unit have been identified as a former police chief, authorities said.

A statement from Knox County Sheriff's Office confirmed the body discovered on October 7, 2022, in a storage facility in Maquon belonged to Richard R. Young. The 71-year-old was identified after DNA samples were matched with samples taken from family members.

Young was a former village police chief in Maquon, a town about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.

Police said the victim's family has been notified and the investigation into his death remains active.

The body was discovered after complaints of a strong odor coming from a unit at Roberts Self Storage, the Associated Press reported.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, faces charges related to the case and is in custody at the Knox County Jail.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities had initially charged Oglesby with first-degree murder, but WQAD and KWQC reported the murder charge and other charges were dropped during a motion hearing on March 16. WGIL reports the charges were dropped because a judge found Oglesby's right to a speedy trial had been violated.

Now, Oglesby is charged with one count of concealment of a death, two counts of forgery and two counts of possession of a firearm without requisite firearm owner's identification card.

In an email to KWQC, Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin said, "This office respectfully disagrees with Judge Doyle's interpretation of Illinois law and his decision. We intend to file an immediate appeal of his ruling to the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield."

PEOPLE has contacted Illinois Courts to confirm her current charges.

Danny Thomas, the former mayor of Maquon, told WQAD that Young "would do anything for anybody."

"He was always there," Thomas said. "I mean, it didn't matter what time of day or night it was, if there was something happening, he was there."

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is urged to contact the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 309-344-0044.

Related Articles
Red deer shed antlers fallen down on leaves by a tree in forest.
Man Discovers Human Skeleton While Collecting Deer Antlers in Kansas
Nancy Howery
Fla. Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend During Argument, Burning Body in Attempt to Hide Evidence
Cremated Remains of 154 People Found at California Warehouse
Six Bodies and 154 Cremated Remains Found at Calif. Warehouse Used by Suspended Crematorium
Rasheem Carter
Family Says Black Man Was Found Decapitated in Mississippi, Believes He Was Targeted by 'Lynch Mob'
Richard J. Maedge of Troy, Illinois
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
David Alan Floyd
Calif. Man with History of Domestic Violence Accused of Killing Former Partner, Another Man: Police
Felicia Marie Johnson
Missing Woman Found Possibly Dismembered in Texas; Suspect Allegedly Searched 'How to Be a Serial Killer'
https://www.facebook.com/reel/2516960745111945/?s=single_unit Amanda Lynn Schumann Deza
Mysterious 'Lady in the Fridge' Murder Victim Identified After 27 Years
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
Marina Ramos
After 30 Years, Police ID Calif. Woman Who Was Stabbed to Death, but Her Daughters Remain Missing
Susana Morales
Ga. Police Officer Arrested After Naked Body of Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found in Woods
Journee Carroll
Washington, D.C. Man Charged with Killing 3-Year-Old Girl, Shooting Teen Girlfriend and Her Siblings
Madison Russo
Iowa Woman Raised $37,000 on GoFundMe Claiming She Had 3 Forms of Cancer. Police Say It Was All a Lie
Kyle Clinkscales
Remains of Student Identified 47 Years After He Went Missing, Cause of Death Is Still a Mystery
Michael Bradley Cox
Dismembered Remains of N.C. Man Who Vanished Over a Month Ago Found in Barrel of Concrete
Gary Levin
Lyft Driver Who Went Missing in Florida Has Been Found Dead, Daughter Says