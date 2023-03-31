Remains Found in Illinois Storage Unit Identified as Former Police Chief

Human remains found inside a box in an Illinois storage unit have been identified as a former police chief, authorities said.

A statement from Knox County Sheriff's Office confirmed the body discovered on October 7, 2022, in a storage facility in Maquon belonged to Richard R. Young. The 71-year-old was identified after DNA samples were matched with samples taken from family members.

Young was a former village police chief in Maquon, a town about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.

Police said the victim's family has been notified and the investigation into his death remains active.

The body was discovered after complaints of a strong odor coming from a unit at Roberts Self Storage, the Associated Press reported.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, faces charges related to the case and is in custody at the Knox County Jail.

Authorities had initially charged Oglesby with first-degree murder, but WQAD and KWQC reported the murder charge and other charges were dropped during a motion hearing on March 16. WGIL reports the charges were dropped because a judge found Oglesby's right to a speedy trial had been violated.

Now, Oglesby is charged with one count of concealment of a death, two counts of forgery and two counts of possession of a firearm without requisite firearm owner's identification card.

In an email to KWQC, Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin said, "This office respectfully disagrees with Judge Doyle's interpretation of Illinois law and his decision. We intend to file an immediate appeal of his ruling to the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield."

PEOPLE has contacted Illinois Courts to confirm her current charges.

Danny Thomas, the former mayor of Maquon, told WQAD that Young "would do anything for anybody."

"He was always there," Thomas said. "I mean, it didn't matter what time of day or night it was, if there was something happening, he was there."

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is urged to contact the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 309-344-0044.