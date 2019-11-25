Remains Found Believed to Belong to UFC Fighter's Missing Stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard

Image zoom Auburn Police Department

The remains of Aniah Haley Blanchard, the 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris who went missing on Oct. 24, are believed to have been found.

“I can confirm that human remains have been found in Macon County on County Road 2 and we have good reason to believe they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” Lee County District Attorney Brand Hugh tells PEOPLE.

Two men have been arrested on first-degree kidnapping charges in Aniah’s case: Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher, 35, and 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed.

Yazeed was identified as a person of interest after video surveillance showed him inside the Auburn, Alabama, convenience store where Blanchard was last seen alive on Oct. 23. The following day, she was reported missing by her family after she never came home.

Blanchard’s last known whereabouts are difficult to pinpoint, her stepfather previously told PEOPLE. She last communicated with her roommate through Snapchat on Wednesday night, just before midnight, saying she would be home soon. But then minutes later she sent a message saying she was with someone named “Eric,” Harris said. When her roommate asked who he was, Blanchard wrote back, “I just met him,” according to Harris.

Harris said it’s unlike his stepdaughter to fail to return home, especially when she had work the next morning. She is always in contact with her family, he says, so when her brother couldn’t reach her the next day, the family called the police.

Two days after Blanchard was reported missing, police found her car nearly 60 miles away in Montgomery. Blood evidence recovered from her vehicle shows that she suffered a “life-threatening injury,” a police affidavit said earlier this month.

Image zoom courtesy Walt Harris

Yazeed, who was arrested in Florida, is being held without bond as he awaits a hearing to be extradited back to Alabama. He has not yet entered a plea, and police records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

Fisher is from Montgomery, Alabama, according to WRBL. An attorney for Fisher could not immediately be identified.