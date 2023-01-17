Remains Found amid Search for Missing Okla. Girl, Caretaker Accused of Killing 4-Year-Old on Christmas

Oklahoma authorities have recovered a child's remains in rural Grady County during the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Athena was determined to be missing after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister roaming outside of her Cyril, Oklahoma, home on Jan. 10.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said on Facebook the agency has found remains outside of Rush Springs, but they cannot confirm they are those of Athena.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification, according to the OSBI.

Rush Springs is about 22 miles southeast of Cyril, Oklahoma.

Athena's caregivers were arrested on Thursday. Alysia Adams, 31, faces two counts of child neglect while her husband Ivon Adams, 36, faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of child neglect. He is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma in a jail in Arizona, where he was arrested.

Athena was allegedly beaten to death on Christmas and then buried by Ivon, according to court documents released Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

According to court documents, Alysia confessed to authorities that she knew Athena was dead, Oklahoma's KFOR reported.

Alysia told authorities about the beating, according to an arrest affidavit for Ivon, per the AP. She said Athena "was not moving and her eyes were barely open," adding that Ivon "then laid her on the ground and punched her at least three more times in the chest" and the child "never moved after that."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The arrest affidavit does not reveal why Ivon beat the child, according to the AP.

Ivon left the home with Athena at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 and returned, telling Alysia he buried the child on land they once owned near Rush Springs, marking the site with a large branch, the news outlet reported.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Phone records reportedly indicate Ivon left the home and traveled to the Rush Springs area on Dec. 26, according to KSWO-TV.

Ivon told a judge during a hearing in Maricopa County on Friday that he needed to "fight this," according to the AP.

"I want to get there and take care of it," he said.

Authorities did not identify the relationship between the girls and the Adamses, but said they are related. The biological parents of Athena and her sister have been interviewed and are working with authorities, the OSBI said.

The affidavit said the children's biological mother left them with the couple, per the AP, adding that the girls called Alysia "mom" or "Aly" and Ivon "dad" or "Uncle Ivon."

The two girls have been in the care of the Adamses for at least a year.

According to the affidavit, the two girls were never taken to the doctor for check-ups and the older girl was never enrolled in school, KFOR reported.

It's unclear if the Adamses have an attorney who can comment on their behalf.