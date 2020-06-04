The dumpster was behind a church located less than three miles from where Frankie was reported missing

Remains of Boy, 2, Found in Dumpster Behind Texas Church, and Mom Is Arrested

The search for a missing 2-year-old boy came to an end Wednesday when his body was found in a dumpster and his mother was arrested.

On Monday afternoon, 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez was reported missing from a Waco park by his mother Laura Sanchez, 35.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sanchez initially told police the boy was taken to the bathroom by his older brother when he disappeared. An AMBER Alert was issued that evening. However, the following day, Sanchez allegedly led investigators to a dumpster where her son's body was found, Waco police announced at a press conference.

The dumpster was behind a church, located less than three miles from the park where Frankie had been reported missing.

"This is a tragic scene for our community and for our police officers today, too," Waco police spokesman Officer Garen Bynum said during a press conference Tuesday. "A lot of us are parents too and this is just heartbreaking to see, but we will do our absolute best to investigate this fully, like we do every case, for this child."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Laura Sanchez Waco Police Department

Sanchez allegedly admitted to police that her son had died in her care on or around May 28. She allegedly admitted to lying to police after hiding his body in the dumpster on Saturday.