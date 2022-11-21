Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Georgia Toddler Found in Landfill, Police Arrest His Mom

The mother of Quinton Simon has been arrested and charged with his death after police believe they have found the remains of the 20-month-old.

Leilani Simon reported Quinton missing in early October, stating that he had vanished from his playpen at their Savannah, Georgia, home.

After a weeks-long search for the little boy, the Chatham County Police Department announced that sad discovery and their arrest of Leilani.

"The Chatham County Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon and charged her with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon," it wrote on Twitter Monday.

It added, "Leilani Simon was taken into custody a short time ago, and is being transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will be held while she awaits a bond hearing. We do not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.

"Leilani Simon reported her son missing from their home on October 5, 2022. Since that time, millions of people have followed Quinton's case and have been awaiting answers."

The department continued its statement and told the community more information will be available "soon." Chief Jeffrey M. Hadley will hold a news briefing, "However, we wanted to report this development to you without delay," police said.

"We are deeply saddened by this case, but we are thankful that we are one step closer to justice for little Quinton," the statement concluded.

On Facebook, Chatham police said investigators found what appeared to be human remains at a local Waste Management landfill on Monday. Shortly after, an FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, confirmed that they were indeed human remains. Additional testing is being done to confirm if they are Quinton's remains.

"During the landfill search, law enforcement officers meticulously combed through 1.2 million pounds of trash over a thirty-day period. The working conditions were grueling and hazardous, and searchers knew that the chances of finding Quinton were low. Historically, the FBI says landfill searches are only successful 5 percent of the time," Chatham officers added, saluting the FBI for its efforts.

"Every member of the Chatham County Police Department has been impacted by Quinton's case," Hadley said in a statement shared on the department's post. "I'm proud of how our department performed under the tremendous strain that comes any time a child is missing. Our Criminal Investigations Division deserves special recognition. Their devotion to Quinton and to making sure this crime did not go unsolved is an example of police work at its finest. Our detectives worked tirelessly, and were determined to follow every lead and uncover every piece of evidence in this case."

Per Leilani's booking record, she's charged with murder, concealing the death of another, and false statements or writings that conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government, which are all felonies. She's also been charged with false report of a crime, a misdemeanor.

It's not clear if Leilani has hired a lawyer who can comment on her behalf.

The Chatham County Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Authorities named Leilani a "prime suspect" roughly a week after she reported him missing.

Days later she spoke out and said she was hopeful that Quinton was still alive.

In an interview with WTOC-TV, Simon said that she wants her son to be recovered "happy and alive. We want him back in our arms, holding us. That's what we want."

Authorities had been searching a landfill for the boy's body. At the time, they found no trace of the toddler, and Leilani told the news station that she hoped he will not be found dead.

"We're just hoping that he's in somebody's house and they're feeding him and maybe they wanted a baby or couldn't have a baby," she told the station. "Maybe they thought they were his savior. That's our best hope at this point."

Hadley previously told reporters that police believe that Quinton's body was put into a trash bin that was later dumped at the landfill, according to the Savannah Morning News.

