Remains of Baltimore Orioles Employee Missing Since October Found in Container Outside Church

The medical examiner's office ruled 75-year-old Versey Spell's death a homicide, but did not share a cause of death

By Nicole Acosta
Published on March 23, 2023 12:20 PM
Versey Spell, was reported missing October 2022, found human remains March 2023 Baltimore
Versey Spell. Photo: Baltimore Police Department/Facebook

Human remains discovered in an abandoned container outside a church in Baltimore, Md., earlier this month, have been confirmed as those of a Baltimore Orioles employee who had been missing since October, according to police and multiple news reports.

The medical examiner's office ruled 75-year-old Versey Spell's death a homicide, but did not share a cause of death, according to WBAL-TV, CBS News and WMAR-TV.

Spell, who was an usher for the Baltimore Orioles, was reported missing on Oct. 19, 2022, according to WBAL-TV. Police described her in a Facebook post at the time as a "missing vulnerable adult," who relied on a walker or cane to get around.

Spell's family believes she vanished under mysterious circumstances after visiting her home and discovering it in disarray, with a basement door kicked in and several of her belongings left behind, WBAL-TV reports.

Around six months later, officials announced that her remains were found on March 3 in a container less than a mile from where she was last seen alive, according to CBS News.

"I just knew it was her," Spell's sister, Bettea Brown-Wilson, told CBS News. "It's been five months, three weeks and some days. I've been praying all along that it'd be her so we can get some closure."

Police have not revealed a possible motive or identified any potential suspects.

Brown-Wilson said she's in shock that someone would do this to her sister, who also reportedly took medication for lupus and polio.

"I'm numb, hurt, disappointed, angry," she told WMAR-TV. "I don't know anybody who would want to really hurt her, you know."

Following the news of her death, the Baltimore Orioles wrote in a statement, "We are saddened to hear of the passing of long-time Orioles usher, Versey Spell," according to WBAL-TV.

"Our Orioles family sends heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. We will miss her warm welcomes at the ballpark," the statement continued.

Anyone with information on the homicide case is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

