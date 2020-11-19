Remains of 3 People Found on Colorado Property, Authorities Searching for Suspect Nicknamed 'Psycho'

Four different sheriff's offices and police departments, as well as the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, are searching for Adre Jordan Baroz

Colorado authorities are searching for a man known by the nickname "Psycho."

Adre Jordan Baroz is a suspect after the remains of three people were discovered near Lasauces, Colorado, a small town near the border with New Mexico.

Baroz, 26, is a convicted felon who goes by "Psycho," ABC News reported Wednesday. It is unclear what connection he may have to the remains found last week, though there is reportedly a homicide warrant out for his arrest.

The remains of three people were found in a rural area of Conejos County on two different properties during a search by the Conejos County Sheriff's Office on a warrant related to stolen equipment, ABC 7 Denver reported. One of the properties is reportedly still being searched for other possible victims.

None of the victims have been identified, and their ages and sexes remain unclear — as does how long the bodies have been there.

Authorities say that Baroz is likely armed and is a danger to the community, and four different sheriff's offices and police departments as well as the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working together in the search.

"It is imperative that we get this individual off the street," Almosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said in an interview with CBS Denver. "When I say he's a danger to the community, I mean exactly that. He's a danger to the community. We really need assistance to get him, apprehend him as soon as possible."

"The San Luis Valley is very small. It’s a tight-knit community," Anderson told ABC News. "Most of us have grown up here. ... We’re just trying to keep the community safe right now."

Anderson added to ABC 7 Denver that months of investigation remain.

Though there are several missing people in southern Colorado, authorities are hesitant to make any connections right now, ABC 7 Denver reported.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Conejos County Sheriff did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.