Red Table Talk Episode Addresses White Supremacy-Fueled Hate Crimes: 'Something Is Not Normal'

The most recent data shows a significant increase in hate crimes in the U.S.

Hate crimes in America are on the rise — and on Thursday's episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris talk with voices looking to combat this troubling trend.

Oren Segal, the Anti-Defamation League's Vice President of the Center on Extremism, addressed the rising numbers of antisemitic incidents across the country.

"According to the FBI, Jewish people in America — who are only 2% of the population — are the target of more than half of all religious hate crimes," Pinkett Smith said in welcoming Segal via Zoom.

Segal discussed recent data, which showed a major increase in hate crimes against Jewish people and institutions in 2021. According to the Anti-Defamation League's annual audit, 2021 saw a record 2,717 antisemitic incidents across the United States, up 34% from 2020.

"The highest number ever," Segal said. "This includes harassment, vandalism and assault, and we've been doing this for 40 something years."

The most recent FBI data showed a 6% increase in overall hate crimes across the country in 2020: According to the data, there were 7,759 reported hate crimes in the U.S. that year, the highest level in 12 years.

"We are in a moment now where the data is telling us something is not normal. It's trending in the wrong direction. Social media, and the ability for the normalization of hatred including antisemitism to spread is key," Segal added.

Segal said the anti-antisemitic violence springs from the same hateful source as recent bigoted mass shootings in America, including the Buffalo supermarket shooting in May, which targeted Black people, the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in 2018 targeting Jewish people and the El Paso, Texas Walmart shooting, which targeted Latino people and immigrants.

"We have also seen a series of mass shootings in this country, some targeting the Jewish community, others targeting the African American community, the Hispanic community. When you're looking at the deadliest year against the Trans community, the highest number of antisemitic incidents reported to ADL, we need to ask ourselves: what is happening?" Segal said.

The episode also featured Jeff Schoep, a reformed leader of the biggest neo-Nazi group in America; Deeyah Khan, an award-winning filmmaker and human rights advocate; Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, an anti-racism researcher and author; Dr. Jillian Peterson, an expert on mass shootings and Zach Banner, an NFL player and social activist.