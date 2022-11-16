5 Calif. Law Enforcement Cadets in Critical Condition, 17 Injured After Being Hit by SUV While Running

Five law enforcement recruits were critically injured and 17 others suffered minor injuries after they were hit by an SUV early Wednesday morning while out on a training run in Whittier, Calif.

Authorities responded to a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. involving a crash with multiple pedestrians, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The crash occurred near the sheriff's department's training academy, Deputy David Yoo told the newspaper. The victims were recruits for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities have not commented on whether they believe the crash was intentional.

Captain Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said during a press conference that the recruits were running in the street, along Mills Avenue, when the crash occurred.

A 22-year-old male driver was driving the wrong way when he hit the cadets, who were from the STAR Explore Training Academy, according to the sheriff's department's Facebook post. The driver's name has not been publicly released.

Five cadets are in critical condition, while four were being treated for "immediate injuries," and 14 people had minor injuries, including the driver, Kelliher said.

According to ABC 7, the suspect was seen being detained in the back of a patrol car following the crash, and was given a field sobriety test.

It was not clear whether he passed the test, but he was then transported to a local hospital, the station reported.

Nearby, classes at McKibben Elementary School had been canceled for the day due to Mills Avenue being shut down while the crash is investigated, per ABC 7.