Minn. Mom Urged Son to Get Help, 'Turn His Life Around.' Now He's Accused of Murdering Her

James Kollie Jr., 25, was charged on Dec. 5 with second-degree murder

By Nicole Acosta
Published on December 8, 2022 06:22 PM
Receia Kollie. Photo: gofundme

The daughter of a Minnesota mom who was allegedly killed by her son on Dec. 1 says the killing occurred despite the victim's "never-ending efforts" to encourage the suspect to get help.

James Kollie Jr., 25, was charged on Dec. 5 with second-degree murder, the Detroit Lakes Tribune reports, citing court documents. According to the Moorhead Police Department, Kollie was arrested on Dec. 2 after authorities tracked down the 2016 Honda Pilot owned by his slain mom, 56-year-old Receia Kollie.

Officers were called to the Moorhead home the mother and son shared after an unidentified family member discovered Receia's body, police said. The family member went to the house to check on Receia after she failed to meet up with her daughter before making the gruesome discovery, Moorehead police said in a criminal complaint obtained by the Tribune, the Grand Forks Herald and Valley News Live.

Police said there were no signs of a break-in and confirmed she died of sharp force trauma wounds. The murder weapon was not specified.

Prosecutors believe Kollie fled the scene in his mom's car and eventually led police to a North Dakota laundromat, where he was arrested several miles away from where they spotted the car. His phone records also allegedly linked him to the crime, the complaint states.

Just four days before his mother's death, Kollie was heard in an audio recording telling his mom he "was ready to take [her] life," authorities allege in the criminal complaint.

A GoFundMe page launched by the family to help offset funeral expenses states that Kollie "was deeply troubled, and Receia's never-ending efforts to encourage him to turn his life around and seek help, unfortunately, resulted in her death."

"There are no words to describe the pain and confusion we're facing," the page states.

It's not immediately clear if the suspect has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Born in Liberia, Receia graduated from high school in 1989 and later fled the country during the Liberian Civil War, according to the GoFundMe.

She eventually moved with her family to the United States in 2001 and had recently fulfilled her life-long dream of becoming a registered nurse.

Known as someone who would sacrifice anything for those she loved, Receia was remembered by her daughter as "the pillar" of her family.

"The only thing that gives us peace is knowing that she is resting in heaven."

