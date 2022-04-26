Ore. Woman Made Concerning Statements to Police Who Pulled Her Over. Then Daughter, 3, Was Found Dead
An Oregon mother has allegedly confessed to killing her 3-year-old daughter — the subject of a custody battle that's dragged on for more than a year and a half.
Police in Albany, Ore., released a statement about the April 23 arrest of Rebekah Gasperino.
The 32-year-old mother was pulled over early that morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to the statement, which says Gasperino was alone in her vehicle.
"During the course of the traffic stop, information was developed that Rebekah Gasperino may be a danger to herself or others, and officers needed to check the wellbeing of Gasperino's 3-year-old child immediately," reads the statement.
Sources told KATU police were concerned about the child's safety after having a conversation with Gasperino.
Officers rushed to Gasperino's Albany residence, where, during a search of the home, "the woman's 3-year-old child was found deceased," the statement adds.
There were no other children in the home at the time, according to investigators.
The girl's name was Sophia. Gasperino and the girl's father were in the middle of a separation.
Gasperino is being held without bail, charged with first-degree murder. During her arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged she had already confessed to the killing, KATU reports.
Citing court documents, FOX 13 reports that Gasperino and her husband were living apart and fighting for custody of Sophia.
KATU obtained notes from the Department of Human Services that indicated Gasperino said she had a "spiritual vision in which Sophia is dead and she is unsure how Sophia is killed."
Gasperino is being held without bond. She has not entered a plea to the charge against her, and information about her attorney was not available Tuesday.