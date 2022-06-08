The bodies of Martella Tyler, 40, and Justin Tyler, 43, were found when firefighters extinguished a blaze at their home. They had been married since 2013

Ala. Realtor Killed by Abusive Husband in Murder-Suicide 3 Weeks After Protection Order Was Lifted

An Alabama realtor who recently petitioned a court to lift an order of protection against her husband was killed by him in Huntsville over the weekend in what police say was a murder-suicide.

WAAY-TV, WAFF-TV, and the Trussville Tribune all reported on the deaths of Martella Tyler, 40, and Justin Tyler, 43.

The couple's bodies were found early Sunday morning, after firefighters extinguished a blaze that had been set at their residence.

Police classified the fatal incident as domestic-related, according to the reports.

After killing Martella, police allege Justin took his own life. It was unclear Wednesday how the couple, who'd been married since 2013, died.

Justin had been arrested for domestic violence back in February, and three days later, Martella was granted a protective order.

WAFF reports that, in her petition for an order of protection, Martella alleged that Justin had punched, stomped and stabbed her, and attacked one of her three children.

The reports indicate the couple was in court together on May 12, and asked that the order be dismissed.

No reason for the request was provided, but the motion was granted.

Martella Tyler was a dedicated, hard-working real estate agent, friends told WAFF.

"If the house wasn't ready to be listed and the lawn needed to be mowed, or the landscaping needed to be cleaned up, or the house needed to be cleaned, Martella was the girl," explained Danny Sullivan, owner of Leading Edge Real Estate Group, where Martella had worked for five years.

Charlene Sullivan, another owner of Leading Edge Real Estate Group, said, "She was such a fireball. Always smiling and always laughing."