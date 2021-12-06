Reality Winner Gives First Interview Since Espionage Conviction: 'I Am Not a Traitor'

The former NSA contractor served four years in jail, the longest ever sentence for a civilian accused of leaking classified information to the media

Reality Winner — the former National Security Agency worker who spent more than four years in jail for leaking classified documents — has given her first interview since her prison release.

Winner, 30, was a contractor at Pluribus International Corp., who worked with the NSA. In 2018, she was charged with espionage after authorities alleged she accessed a classified memo and mailed it to The Intercept.

The news outlet published a story on the memo in 2017, detailing two cyberattacks carried out by Russian government hackers in an attempt to infiltrate U.S. voting systems a week before the 2016 presidential election. The report did not show any evidence the hack affected any votes.

Winner ultimately pleaded guilty, and her four-year prison sentence marked the longest ever served by a civilian accused of leaking information to the media.

"I am not a traitor. I am not a spy. I am somebody who only acted out of love for what this country stands for," she told 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley on Sunday.

Before she worked for the NSA, Winner was a linguist for the Air Force and received a commendation medal in 2016, for "600 enemies killed in action."

"I was starting to see in the news that our mission had a very high civilian casualty rating," she recalled, explaining that her guilt led her to leave the Air Force and join the NSA the next year.

There, though, she faced another moral dilemma when she saw the report confirming Russian interference in the election. At the time, it was a highly debated topic in the news — and one that then-President Donald Trump repeatedly denied.

"I just kept thinking, 'My God, somebody needs to step forward and put this right. Somebody,' " she said on 60 Minutes, later adding, "I knew it was secret, but I also knew that I had pledged service to the American people. And at that point in time, it felt like they were being led astray."

Winner went on to say that she "meant no harm" in leaking the document and "did not betray our sources and methods. Did not cause damage. Did not put lives on the line."

"It only filled in a question mark that was tearing our country in half in May 2017," she said.

She also opened up about the struggles she faced in prison, including depression, bulimia, drug use, self-harm and suicidal thoughts. "There would just be times when it almost wasn't worth it to see the end of this," Winner said.

She continued, "I started to plan my suicide. And I would do practice runs. The only thing that was stopping me was my mom. 'Cause she was still in Augusta. My dad had gone back to Texas to go to work, and I just refused to let her hear that news by herself. So, I would get on the phone and just try to talk around it and, 'Hey there's no need to stick around. Visitation's not worth it. Go back to Texas, just go. Just go.' "

"I mean, there were some very dark days," her mom, Billie Winner-Davis, said. "But then they would be followed by a better day. I just knew, when I was there in Georgia, I couldn't leave. I couldn't leave her."

Winner said that she has since been able to get clean from the drugs, but is "ashamed to say how hard it is."

"I've had four years of just trying to say I'm not a terrorist," she said. "I can't even begin to talk about my actual espionage indictment. Or have a sense of accomplishment in having survived prison. Because I'm still stained by them accusing me of being the same groups that I enlisted in the Air Force to fight against. So I don't let myself feel anything regarding the actual act or the charge. Until I can let it be known that I'm not what they said I was."

Her mom, meanwhile, expressed pride in her daughter.

"What Reality did was not espionage," Winner-Davis said. "What Reality did was patriotism. She actually stood up and worked for the American people to give us the truth about an attack on our vote, an attack on our democracy, an attack on our country. And I'm very proud of her for that."