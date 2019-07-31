Reality TV Bailiff Allegedly Killed Wife During Argument About Steroid Use Claims

Image zoom Renard Spivey Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez/Facebook

A Texas sheriff’s deputy — who appeared for four years as a bailiff on a televised courtroom show — has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot his wife in their home.

Renard L. Spivey is best known to audiences as the bailiff on the courtroom show Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez, which aired from 2012 to 2016. When he was not on television, he served as a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston.

But on Monday, Spivey, 63, was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on a murder charge.

Fox News reports that according to police, authorities responding to a domestic disturbance call encountered Spivey with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon further investigation, authorities say they discovered the body of his wife, 52-year-old Patricia Ann Marshall Spivey, who had been shot.

According to charging documents filed in court on Monday, Spivey allegedly told police that he and Patricia were arguing over his alleged steroid use. They ended up struggling over a gun in the master bedroom closet, Spivey told police. At least three shots were fired: two hit Patricia and one hit Renard.

“We was arguing and tussling with the gun,” Renard allegedly told police in an interview that was captured on an officer’s body camera, according to KHOU-TV. “We had been arguing all day.”

Court documents obtained by ABC 13 indicate Spivey will undergo a mental health evaluation while in custody.

Online detention records show that Spivey is being held without bond. He has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney to speak on his behalf. He is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Patricia Spivey’s friends and family members are still reeling from their sudden loss.

“She just loved life. Always smiling. Always loved photography. Loved to take pictures,” her brother, Ezra Washington, told ABC 13. “I know where she’s going. I know the life she lived. You know, she did well. Gone too soon but she did well.”