Employee at Restaurant Owned by 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Is Shot During Altercation with Co-Worker

A worker at a restaurant owned by a Real Housewives of Atlanta star was reportedly shot following an argument with a fellow co-worker.

According to WAGA-TV, the shooting happened at Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker's Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant in Atlanta, Ga., Wednesday evening.

Citing investigators, the station reports two workers got into an altercation, leading up to one shooting the other in the arm.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The shooter then allegedly fled, while the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the outlet, the identities of the shooter and the victim are being withheld.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.