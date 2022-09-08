Employee at Restaurant Owned by 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Is Shot During Altercation with Co-Worker

Reports say two workers got into an altercation, leading up to one shooting the other in the arm

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on September 8, 2022 04:43 PM
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Accident or crime scene cordon tape. Photo: Getty

A worker at a restaurant owned by a Real Housewives of Atlanta star was reportedly shot following an argument with a fellow co-worker.

According to WAGA-TV, the shooting happened at Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker's Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant in Atlanta, Ga., Wednesday evening.

Citing investigators, the station reports two workers got into an altercation, leading up to one shooting the other in the arm.

The shooter then allegedly fled, while the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the outlet, the identities of the shooter and the victim are being withheld.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.

