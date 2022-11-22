Rayshard Brooks' Family to Receive $1M from City of Atlanta

Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta police after an altercation in a Wendy's parking lot in 2020

By
Published on November 22, 2022 09:25 AM
Rayshard Brooks
Rayshard Brooks. Photo: Courtesy Stewart Trial Attorneys

The city of Atlanta has settled a lawsuit with the family of Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old Black man who was killed by a police officer in a Wendy's parking lot in 2020.

Atlanta City Council unanimously voted Monday night to pay Brooks' widow, Tomika Miller, and his estate and attorneys $1 million. Brooks is also survived by his three daughters and a stepson.

The settlement comes more than three months after prosecutors dropped charges against the officers involved in Brooks' June 12, 2020 death on the grounds that they "committed no crimes" and used "reasonable" deadly force, according to NBC News.

In a statement, attorneys for the Brooks family said they were "disappointed that prosecutors didn't pursue a criminal case against the officers involved in Mr. Brooks's death," but that the settlement money will "undoubtedly assist" the family with future plans, per The New York Times.

The wrongful-death lawsuit alleged that Brooks' rights were violated by the city and that his death was "senseless and unjustified," per the outlet.

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
(Atlanta Police Department via AP)

The Atlanta man's death occurred around three weeks after George Floyd's murder and set off renewed outrage and demonstrations about the actions of police — not least because the tragic incident took place after Brooks fell asleep behind the wheel of his rental car while waiting in the drive-thru lane.

Devin Brosnan, the responding officer, arrived at the scene at around 10:42 p.m., nearly 10 minutes after the initial call came into 911. The officer roused Brooks from sleep and had him pull into a parking spot nearby.

Alleging Brooks smelled of alcohol, Brosnan requested a DUI-certified officer, and Garrett Rolfe was dispatched to the scene to assess the situation.

Brooks, who was unarmed, performed several field sobriety tests and was asked to submit to a Breathalyzer, which he did. When Rolfe and Brosnan attempted to handcuff him, believing him intoxicated, the interaction turned violent.

Brooks resisted the officers' attempts to take him into custody and was shot less than a minute later.

