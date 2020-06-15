DA Considers Charges Against Cop Who Shot Rayshard Brooks in Back, Calls Escalation 'Unreasonable'

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Rayshard Brooks' encounter with Atlanta officers was "not the kind of conversation and incident that should have led to someone's death"

The Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks could face murder charges, as the Fulton County District Attorney looks to make a decision later this week.

On Friday night, 27-year-old Brooks was killed after police received a complaint that a man — later identified as Brooks — was parked in a fast food drive-thru asleep. After he resisted arrest during a sobriety check, a struggle ensued, resulting in Brooks being shot. Brooks was taken to a hospital and died following surgery.

An autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office released on Sunday listed Brooks' cause of death as organ damage and blood loss from two gunshot wounds to the back, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His death was ruled a homicide.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said, from watching the footage of Brooks' final moments interacting with officers, it's "difficult" to fathom how the situation ended in death, given Brooks' apparent cooperative "demeanor."

"I thought that it was cordial, he was very cooperative. He answered the questions that the officers asked," Howard told CNN on Sunday. "He did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone, and so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable."

Howard added that this was "not the kind of conversation and incident that should have led to someone's death."

Rayshard Brooks and family

The officer who killed Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, was fired on Saturday, and police chief Erika Shields resigned from her position. According to CNN, Howard said possible charges for Rolfe include murder, felony murder or involuntary manslaughter.

"Specifically, Officer Rolfe, whether or not he felt that Mr. Brooks, at the time, presented imminent harm of death or some serious physical injury. Or the alternative is whether or not he fired the shot simply to capture him or some other reason," explained Howard of the potential charges. "If that shot was fired for some reason other than to save that officer's life or to prevent injury to him or others, then that shooting is not justified under the law."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed Brooks' death in a news conference over the weekend, saying that she does not believe this case was a "justified use of deadly force."

"While there may be debate as to whether this was an appropriate use of deadly force, I firmly believe that there is a clear distinction between what you can do and what you should do," she said.

L. Chris Stewart, the attorney for Brooks' family, told CNN that "nobody can disagree" that the death "shouldn't have happened." The lawyer also argued that a Taser — which Brooks took from an officer before attempting to run away — is not considered lethal, so deadly force should not have been reciprocated.

“You can’t have it both ways in law enforcement,” said Stewart. “You can’t say a Taser is a non-lethal weapon ... but when an African American grabs it and runs with it, now it's some kind of deadly, lethal weapon that calls for you to unload on somebody.”

