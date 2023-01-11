'Loving Father' Who Dreamed of Owning Barbershop Is Killed in Home Invasion, 2 of 3 Suspects at Large

A 26-year-old Texas father who was studying to become a barber was killed in a violent home invasion and police have arrested only one of the three suspects who allegedly fled the scene that night.

On Jan. 3 at 11:17 p.m., Rashawn Jones of College Station was shot and killed in a "targeted home invasion," the College Station Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities do not yet know what the motive was.

Security camera footage shows three masked men carrying firearms knocking on Jones' door at the Parkway Circle Apartments on Southwest Parkway, the statement says. The trio "forced entry into the doorway which resulted in a shooting," it says.

Censear Solomon. College Station Police Department/Twitter

On Jan. 5, police put out a "Be on the Lookout" alert for the three suspects.

On Tuesday, police issued a murder warrant for Censear Solomon, 17, who they said "is considered armed and dangerous."

At 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police announced they had taken Solomon into custody.

As police continue to search for the other two suspects, Jones' family is mourning his loss.

In a GoFundMe set up to help defray funeral costs, Michelle Ayala described Jones as "a loving father, brother, and son.

Jones was attending the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute, she wrote, and had "big dreams of owning his own business."

He was getting ready to graduate and become a professional barber when he was killed, KBTX reports.

"When I heard what I had heard about him, I tried to call him," his friend Edward Estepney told KBTX.

"I thought it was fake and couldn't believe it and tried to call him three or four times, and no answer."

Jones' teacher, Jessica De La Cruz, described him as a model student.

"He came in on time, he completed the course on time, he was always volunteering his time his energy, always positive," she told KBTX.

The Modern Barber and Beauty Institute will honor Jones at their next graduation ceremony, the outlet reports.

It is unclear whether Solomon has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.