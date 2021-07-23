Top Boy Gorilla Rappers Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi Arrested in Miami

Fredo Bang has been on parole following a 2016 shooting in Batton Rouge and Lit Yoshi has a current attempted murder charge in St. Tammany Parish

Rappers and roommates Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi were arrested in Miami, Florida, this week on a fugitive warrant for incidents in Louisiana.

Arrest records obtained by PEOPLE reveal Lit Yoshi (whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards) was arrested on Wednesday, July 21, and Fredo Bang (whose real name is Frederick Givens) was arrested on Thursday, July 22 — both on fugitive charges from Louisiana.

Edwards' attorney Ron Haley tells PEOPLE on Thursday that his client's warrant was for an attempted murder case in St. Tammany Parish, which had been "pending investigation" and came up during a bond hearing in Baton Rouge earlier this week.

"There was not a warrant for his arrest at that time. This is not new criminal behavior for him," says Haley of Edwards. "He has an ankle monitor. There's no confusion of where he is at. I've been in communication with the prosecutors. I've been in communication with the police, throughout this whole process."

"What happened in Miami was ridiculous. Now, is it legal? Yes, legal but not necessary," Haley adds.

As for Givens, Haley — who is also representing the rapper — tells PEOPLE that his arrest was for parole violation after police and FBI agents found a stolen car and several guns at his house in 2016.

Haley says he does "not understand why [authorities] had probable cause to search" Givens' house, adding that the artist "has no knowledge" the car was stolen and that the firearms recovered were legally registered to his security detail.

"He was arrested for a parole violation ... but he has not been arrested for those gun and stolen vehicle charges," Haley notes. "I'm confident to alleviate him of those violations and hopefully get him out of jail without extradition."

Givens's arrest comes a day before he was supposed to perform at Rolling Loud, the Miami Herald reported.

He and Edwards — who are a part of the Top Boy Gorilla (TBG) rap group — were arrested at their shared home in Miami, the outlet reported.

Edwards was already wanted on attempted murder charges in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, the Miami Herald and TMZ reported.

According to WBRZ, Edwards posted bail after he was arrested on seven counts of attempted murder in July 2020. The outlet reported a part of his bond agreement was that he could not post on social media, but he recently posted a music video.

Edwards was allegedily also linked to a shooting in Slidell, Louisiana in April 2020, per The Advocate.

Givens has been on parole since 2016 for allegedly opening fire on a man during an altercation outside of an apartment in Baton Rouge, per WAFB.

Additionally, Miami-Dade County has sought Edwards and Givens for questioning after a car opened fire on rapper Youngboy (whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden) and other members of the Never Broke Again (NBA) rap group outside of the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach in May 2019, according to the Miami Herald. The rap groups TBG and NBA have a reported feud.

Gaulden's girlfriend was shot and wounded and one man was killed by a stray bullet during the 2019 altercation, WAFB reported.