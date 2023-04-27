Rapper MoneySign Suede Dead at 22 After Being Stabbed in Calif. Prison Shower, Lawyer Says

The rapper's attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, said his client had been attacked prior to his death earlier this week

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 27, 2023 09:21 AM
MoneySign Suede Instagram
Photo: MoneySign Suede Instagram

Rapper MoneySign Suede has died. He was 22.

The musician, whose real name was Jaime Brugada Valdez, was killed on Tuesday in a California prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said in a press release.

Valdez was found at a housing unit in Soledad, California, around 10 p.m. "with injuries consistent with a homicide," the CDCR said. Correctional facility officers found him after he was not accounted for in his cell at approximately 9:55 p.m.

The CDCR said staff "initiated life-saving measures" before emergency services transported him to an on-site medical facility for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

This March 30, 3023, photo provided by The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Jaime Brugada Valdez also know as MoneySign Suede.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP

The "Back to the Bag" rapper's attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, told the Los Angeles Times that he was informed Valdez died due to "a stabbing to the neck" in the shower. He also noted that the rapper had been attacked in prison prior to Tuesday's incident.

"People are very shocked," Rosenberg told the outlet. "He was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. People loved him."

The incident is currently under investigation by the Investigative Services Unit and the Monterey County district attorney's office, the CDCR said.

In a separate statement given to the Times, officials said movement in the prison has been limited in order to aid the investigation.

MoneySign Suede Instagram
MoneySign Suede Instagram

Valdez was sentenced in Riverside County on Dec. 22, 2022, to two years and eight months in prison for possession/owning firearm by felon or addict as a second-striker and a concurrent one year and four-month sentence for possession/owning firearm with conviction of a violent felony, per the CDCR.

He signed with Atlantic Records in 2021 and released two albums last year: Moneysign Suede and Parkside Baby.

