Rapper Killed in North Hollywood After Being Run Over by Trailer Following Altercation: Police

A rapper has died in North Hollywood after being run over by a trailer on Monday, following an altercation with the driver towing it, police say.

The Los Angeles County coroner has identified the victim as Taariq Grant, 28, who goes by the stage name Yngx 17, according to The Los Angeles Times.

PEOPLE has reached out to the L.A. County coroner for confirmation.

The incident unfolded at 3:40 p.m. local time Monday when the driver of a white Toyota Tundra got into a verbal spat with a nearby male pedestrian while stopped in traffic on the northbound side of Tujunga Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

During the argument, the pedestrian climbed on top of the left wheel well of the trailer, per police. As the Toyota began to move with traffic, the trailer slammed into a concrete barrier.

The pedestrian was allegedly knocked to the ground before the wheels of the left side of the trailer "collided" with the pedestrian.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the male pedestrian dead. A family member confirmed Grant's death to the Times.

No arrests have been made in connection to the case, and an investigation is ongoing.

In wake of the incident, the LAPD is reminding both motorists and pedestrians about proper road etiquette and safety

"Motorists are reminded to remain patient while driving on the roadway," the LAPD said the release, "and pedestrians are reminded not to ride on portions of a vehicle that are not designated or intended for the use of passengers."