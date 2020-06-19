Rapper Hurricane Chris Charged with Second-Degree Murder in Louisiana

The "Ay Bay Bay" singer initially told police he acted in self-defense, but investigators say security footage shows otherwise

Hurricane Chris has been charged with murder in Louisiana.

According to jail records, the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, Jr., was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Friday morning on a charge of second-degree murder.

"Subject opened fire upon the victim striking him several times," the probable cause statement says. "Subject was found to be in illegal possession of stolen things."

Dooley — known for the 2007 song "Ay Bay Bay" — was at a Texaco gas station in Shreveport, Louisiana, around 1 a.m. Friday morning when he allegedly shot another man who was at the convenience store.

Dooley reportedly told police officers that it was an act of self-defense and that the man was trying to steal his car, ABC station KTBS 3 reported. However, investigators said that review of security footage from the store "showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense," the outlet reported.

The victim died after being taken to a hospital and suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He has not been identified.

Additionally, the car that Dooley claimed the man was attempting to steal was not his — it was reportedly stolen out of Texas, according to a report from KSLA News 12.

The Shreveport Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.