Mariam Abdulrab was found dead on Friday, hours after Germ reported to Atlanta police that she had been kidnapped outside their home

Rapper Germ Pays Tribute to His Slain Girlfriend After He Witnessed the Bartender Being Kidnapped

Atlanta-based rapper Germ is in mourning after the murder of his girlfriend Mariam Abdulrab, who he said he had witnessed get kidnapped hours before she was found dead.

The abduction of Abdulrab, 27, occurred around 5 a.m. Friday when the bartender was arriving to the home she shared with Germ, born Jerry Antoine, following her late-night shift at the Revery: VR Bar.

Germ previously stated in a 911 call released by Atlanta police that Abdulrab was getting out of the car when he saw a man grab her at gunpoint and force her into another vehicle that sped away.

Four hours after the call, police discovered Abdulrab's body at a location about a mile and a half away from where she was last seen.

"DAMN TODAY IS A DIFF FEELING I WATCHED MY REAL LIFE BEST FRIEND RIPPED AWAY FROM ME," Germ wrote on his Instagram in the wake of the slaying. "I DNT KNW WAT TO DO S— IS STAND STILL BUT IMA MAKE SURE THEY REMEMBER HOW SELFLESS ND HAPPY YOU WERE YOU DIDNT DESERVE THIS."

In another post, Germ shared a photo of a commemorative mural the community had painted following Abdulrab's death.

"I LOVE YOU MERMZ . I ALWAYS TOLD YO LIL ASS YOU WERE LEGENDARY," he captioned the shot on Monday. "IDK ANYBODY THT LOVED HARDER THAN YOU , YOU TAUGHT ME REAL LIFE LESSONS . #MARIAMFOREVER."

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, Abdulrab had been shot multiple times, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

DeMarcus Brinkley, 27, has since been arrested in connection to Abdulrab's kidnapping and murder. He was taken into custody in Griffin by the Georgia State Patrol after a traffic pursuit that led to a crash, according to the newspaper.

Atlanta Police said on Saturday that investigators were able to establish probable cause and charge Brinkley with kidnapping, murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

While Brinkley was reportedly first hospitalized with injuries sustained in the car crash, he was booked into Fulton County jail on Tuesday, online jail records show. Neither bond or attorney information is listed.

In a GoFundMe set up in support of her family, Abdulrab is described as a "bright light" who was "kind, gentle, and good."

"She had a love for animals and art. She was never boastful or unkind; she never had a bad word to say about anyone," the fundraiser's description reads. "She was an angelic soul who was a wonderful daughter, sister, and friend. We miss her dearly."