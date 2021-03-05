Rapper Chucky Trill Killed in Shooting on Atlanta Highway: 'This Was a Good Man'

The fatal incident occurred on early Friday morning on I-85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard, according to police

Houston-based rapper Chucky Trill is dead after a shooting in Atlanta on early Friday morning, PEOPLE can confirm. He was 33.

The fatal incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. when officers received a call about a shooting on the on I-85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officers arrived on scene to fine Trill, born Corey Detiege, inside of a stopped car, authorities said.

Trill, who police said had been shot at least once, was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

A native of the Sugar Land, Texas, Trill was the son of rapper was D of Trinity Garden Cartel — a '90s hip-hop group with Rap-A-Lot Records — and the cousin of C-Note from The Botany Boyz.

He released an album titled Music for the Soul in 2018.

Image zoom Credit: Chucky Trill/Instagram

On Monday, in what would be one of his final interviews, Trill spoke about how he had always wanted to follow his father's footsteps into the music industry.

"I ain't never wanted to be like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan ... none of that. I wanted to be like my daddy," he said on The Donnie Houston Podcast. "I ain't have to idolize a dude on TV or a fictional character. My OG was my daddy."

In the wake of Trill's death, those in the Houston music scene have taken to social media to share their condolences.

"Man never thought I'll be making a post like this for you Lil' kinfolk... Dam Corey!!! Rest up🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," C-Note wrote on his Instagram. "I know Gator 🐊 was right there to greet you fam. Streets don't love nobody."

"Damn. This was a good man. Humble. Hard working. Loyal. Determined. Focused. And he had the talent," rapper Bun B, who shares a manager with Trill, posted on his Instagram. "Queen saw him and told @boneafied 'That boy is good. If he don't have a manager you should do it.' And he did, putting everything he had in it. We are heartbroken this morning and send our deepest condolences to D, Bone and all of his family, friends and supporters. Buy or stream his music and let's keep his memory alive. #RIPChuckyTrill."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department a motive for the shooting is unclear and there are currently no descriptions of the suspect vehicle.

Police believe there may be witnesses to the events leading up to the shooting or the shooting itself and are asking those with information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave an anonymous tip at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com.