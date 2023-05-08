Rapist Blamed Alleged Sex Crime Victim Before Slumber Party Massacre that Killed 6: 'This Is All on You'

The convicted sex offender who killed his wife, teenage stepchildren and two of their friends wrote to his alleged child sex abuse victim the night before she was set to testify in his trial.

"This is all on you for continuing this," Jesse McFadden wrote, according to reports.

McFadden, 39, was due in court on May 1 after being accused of using a contraband cell phone to send nude photos to an underage girl while serving nearly 17 years for a 2003 rape conviction, according to court records.

When McFadden failed to show up for the start of his trial, law enforcement went looking for him at his Henryetta, Okla., property. There they found the bodies of his wife, Holly Guess, 35; her three children, Rylee Allen, 17, Michael Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Guess, 13; and Tiffany's friends, Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, who had slept over that Saturday night.

They all died of gunshot wounds to the head, say police.

McFadden was found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Jesse McFadden. Jess Dunn Correctional Center

Authorities were investigating motive in the horrific massacre.

Now the victim in McFadden's alleged underage sexting case has come forward, saying that he sent her a cryptic message the night before the massacre, Fox 23 News was first to report.

On that Sunday night, Kaitlyn Babb, 23, received a Facebook message saying, "I did exactly what I promised I would do when I got out. (sic) I got a marketing job making great money and was being advanced been there two years now and made a great life like I promised I would do with you," NBC News reports.

"Now it's all gone," he continued.

"I told you I wouldn't go back.

"This is all on you for continuing this."

McFadden allegedly sent the message from a Facebook account named "Holly Days."

"It seemed to me he was blaming her for his situation for continuing the criminal case against him," Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said, NBC News reports.

Babb told NBC News she, too, felt like McFadden was blaming her for continuing with the case.

In testifying against McFadden, "I thought I was protecting people," Babb told NBC News. "I thought this was going to keep him from hurting more people."

Babb told NBC News how McFadden preyed upon her when she was just 16, getting her to trust him.

Even though she says he knew she was underage, he still asked her for pictures of her without her shirt on, she told NBC News.

"I knew I was doing something I shouldn't have been doing," she added. "He made me feel like he cared. Even though I was only 16 years old, I felt like he loved me."

"I was brainwashed," Babb said.

On July 8, 2016, McFadden's phone was confiscated in prison. McFadden was accused of sending the nude photos to a minor and using a contraband cell phone to communicate with that minor from prison.

The phone allegedly showed "sexually themed conversations, videos and pictures" with someone investigators determined to be Babb, according to a forensic audit obtained by NBC News.

In 2017, McFadden was charged with soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by the use of technology and another count of possessing child pornography.

After that, McFadden began threatening Babb, who realized "he didn't love me," she told NBC News. "He was sick. It was all made up."

When she learned on May 1 that McFadden and his stepdaughter's two friends had been reported missing, she hid out in an AirBnB she rented nearly an hour away from the courthouse, she told NBC News.

"I was terrified he was coming for me," she said.

