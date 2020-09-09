Authorities encourage anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact FDLE or the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774)

Fla. Girl, 10, Went Missing on Saturday, and May Be Traveling with Unidentified Man in Van

Authorities in Miami, Florida are searching for a 10-year-old girl who vanished over the weekend — and they say that she may be in the company of an unidentified man in a white van.

Randi Canion was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Miami Police say in a statement. She was described as a 5 feet 3 inches, Black female who weighs approximately 140 lbs. Her hair was styled in box braids. CBS-4 Miami says that she could be wearing a light blue surgical mask.

According to the AMBER Alert, Randi may be with an unidentified white male and traveling in a white van. Authorities have not released a more detailed description of the man or the vehicle.

In an interview with NBC Miami, Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega said that the girl had run away before, but never without communicating about her whereabouts.

“She has run away previously on at least three occasions," Vega told the station. "Two of them were not reported because she returned home right after. A third one in June was reported and we did recover her safely."

Vega did not elaborate on the girl's connection with the man.

Randi was an active member of Westview Baptist Church in Miami. Her pastor, A.D. Lenoir Sr., tells NBC Miami that she sang in the choir.

“I’m just suggesting that if somebody has her to just bring her back safely," Lenoir told the station. "Even if she’s watching and she’s someplace all alone, she needs to know that I love her, the church loves her and her family loves her and we want to see her again."