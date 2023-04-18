D.A. Cites 'Racial Component' to Ralph Yarl Shooting, Suspect Said He Was 'Scared to Death' of Teen

No words were exchanged when 16-year-old Ralph Yarl went to the wrong house the night of April 13 to pick up his younger brothers, say authorities.

But when the homeowner, Andrew Lester, 84, opened his door and saw Ralph standing on his porch, he shot him through the storm door, according to a probable cause statement obtained by KSHB.

He then shot the high school junior a second time as he lay on the ground in a pool of blood and smashed glass, say authorities.

"I can tell you there was a racial component to this case," Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said at a news conference Monday night.

Lester, who is White, told police he shot Ralph, a Black teen, because he was "scared to death," according to the probable cause statement.

Lester told authorities he had just gotten into bed when he heard the doorbell ring, the probable cause statement says.

He grabbed a handgun and then went to the door, it says.

When he opened the main door and saw Ralph, "He stated he believed someone was attempting to break into the house, and shot twice (through a storm door) within a few seconds of opening the (main) door," the probable cause statement says, according to CNN.

Lester said he didn't say anything to Ralph before shooting him, KSHB reports.

The probable cause statement states that Lester told police that shooting the teen was "the last thing he wanted to do," but he was fearful because of Ralph's size and age, KMBC reports.

Ralph was shot twice — in the forehead and right arm, according to authorities.

Police said Lester appeared "visibly upset and repeatedly expressed concern for the victim," who was initially listed in critical condition, according to the probable cause statement.

Lester is now facing felony charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, Thompson announced Monday.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Ralph Yarl Talks to Police

On April 13, just before 10 p.m., Ralph mistakenly drove to N.E. 115th Street instead of N.E. 115th Terrace to pick up his twin brothers, authorities said.

On Friday, Ralph told a detective who came to see him at the hospital that he rang the doorbell of the house at N.E. 115th St. and waited for the door to open, according to the probable cause statement.

"(He) stated the male inside took a long time but finally opened the door holding a firearm. He stated he was immediately shot in the head and fell to the ground," the detective wrote in the statement.

Ralph told police that Lester allegedly told him, "Don't come around here," the statement says.

It's unclear when Lester allegedly said that, but a witness told police he heard Ralph screaming that he had been shot.

When news of the shooting became public, protesters took to the streets in Kansas City carrying signs stating, "Ringing a doorbell is not a crime" and "The shooter should do the time," according to KMBC.

On Sunday, dozens of protesters gathered outside of Lester's home, demanding charges.

On social media, concerned citizens were joined by celebrities including Halle Berry, Viola Davis and Questlove in calling for justice.

"I'm sick and tired of this feeling…my heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the door of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head by a man who didn't want him on his property," the actress wrote.

Questlove, who helped the Yarl family retain high-profile attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump, wrote, "I was a Ralph. We were all Ralph.

"He's a brilliant, talented, kind, outgoing 16 year old boy from a wonderful family who was shot twice by a white man when Ralph rang the doorbell to pick up his young siblings.

"A young Black boy HAS THE RIGHT to accidentally go to 115th Street instead of 115th Terrace WITHOUT BEING SHOT. Period."

Noted civil rights attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump are now working with Ralph and his family. Crump addressed the fact that Lester wasn't immediately charged; rather, he was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour investigative hold before being released.

On Monday night, Crump told CNN, "Nobody can tell us if the roles were reversed, and you had a Black man shoot a White, 16-year-old teenager for merely ringing his doorbell that he would not be arrested," Crump said. "I mean, this citizen went home and slept in his bed at night after shooting that young Black kid in the head."

'Always Willing to Help'

Ralph's aunt, Dr. Faith Spoonmore, said she and her family are grateful that he survived the shooting and that Ralph is home recovering.

"We are telling a story that is different from the stories you normally hear," she said, according to KSHB. "He is alive and he is healing."

In her touching GoFundMe post, which has raised more than $1 million, Spoonmore wrote, "Ralph Paul Yarl is a fantastic kid, and I am not just saying this because he is my nephew. He truly is.

"At school, he is a member of the Technology Student Association and Science Olympia Team. Jazz and competition band. He is a section leader in the marching band; a scholar and one of the top base (sic) clarinet players in Missouri.

"He recently earned Missouri All-State Band recognition with an honorable mention. He plays multiple instruments in the metropolitan youth orchestra. He is a 2022 Missouri scholar academy alumni. Ralph can often be found with a musical instrument. He loves them all."

Last summer, Spoonmore continued, "Ralph attended Missouri Scholar's Academy, where he got a full college life experience. His goal is to attend Texas A&M to major in chemical Engineering. When asked how he plans to get into this university, he said, 'Well, if they have a scholarship for music or academics, I know I can get it.'"

Spoonmore continued: "Ralph's teacher and friends describe him as 'a kind soul,' 'quiet,' 'friendly,' 'well-mannered,' 'always willing to help,' 'super smart,' and a 'musical genius.'"

She added: "Life looks a lot different right now. Even though he is doing well physically, he has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally. The trauma that he has to endure and survive is unimaginable. He is our miracle. We have heard these types of stories many times, and unfortunately, most black boys are not alive to get another chance.

"Ralph deserves to have the future that he has dreams about. He deserves to be the light that shows the world that LOVE wins and that humanity is still Good."

