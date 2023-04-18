Ralph Yarl's Mother Say His 'Spirits Are in a Good Place' After Hospital Release

The mother of Ralph Yarl — the Kansas City teenager who was shot twice by an 84-year-old man after knocking on the wrong door last week — is speaking out for the first time since her son was shot.

Cleo Nagbe appeared on CBS Mornings Tuesday, along with her attorney, Lee Merritt, and shared an update with Gayle King on how her son is doing following the incident on April 13.

"Ralph is doing considerably well," Nagbe said. "Physically, mornings are hard. But his spirits are in a good place. I borrowed from his spirits. He is in very good hands."

When asked about the extent of her son's injuries, Nagbe shared that Yarl was shot once in the head and once in the arm. "Ralph was shot on the top of his left eye, I would say in the left frontal lobe," she explained. "And then he was shot again in the upper right arm."

The bullet was lodged above his eye for "up to 12 hours before it was taken out," Nagbe said. "So that injury is extensive. And the residual effects of that injury is gonna stay with him for quite awhile."

Yarl was released from the hospital on Monday and is now recovering at home, with the support of the family. "He's home but I want to remind everybody that Ralph is home because he's surrounded by a team of medical professionals," Nagbe said. "I'm a nurse for almost 20 years. His aunt is a physical therapy. His uncle is a medical professional. That's why he's home."

Nagbe added that, based on Yarl's pediatrician's response, the lack of damage to his brain is nothing short of a miracle. "I talked to his pediatrician, and she said, 'So the CT said that there is just minimal fragments of the bullet in his brain,' and I said, 'Yes.' And she's like, 'How?' and I said, 'I don't know how.' And she's like, 'Bless God.' "

Yarl mistakenly arrived at the man's home — who has now been identified as 84-year-old Andrew Lester — intending to pick up his younger twin brothers from a friends' house. He arrived at N.E. 115th Terr. instead of N.E. 115th St., Fox 4 reported.

He was then "shot in front of the residence by the homeowner," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference Sunday. "He got a couple of bullets inside his body, instead of a couple of twins coming out and giving him a hug," Nagbe told King, before admitting she couldn't share anything further as emotions overwhelmed her.

On Monday, Lester was charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action for shooting Yarl, KMBC News reported.

He claimed he feared for his life when Yarl approached his door.

"It sounds awfully familiar," attorney Lee Merritt told King on CBS Mornings of Lester's claim. "We know that Blackness in and of itself — just being Black — has been seen as a threat in this country, and so when we hear him say he feared for his life when the only thing he was being confronted with was a 16-year-old ringing his doorbell, it is obviously unjustifiable for him to decide to use deadly force against this so-called threat."

When asked by King what he thought of the prosecutor's comment that there was a "racial component to this case" — as Clay Count Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson reportedly said — Merritt said he wasn't sure exactly what that was referring to, but was curious to see what Thompson meant.

"There's some obvious racial elements," Merritt said. "It's a White shooter, it's a Black boy, the White shooter perceives the Black boy as a threat, and we hear that a lot."

The family's attorney continued, "We saw the law enforcement community respond by essentially criminalizing the boy and not criminalizing the shooter — the 80-year-old man who shot an unarmed kid. He went home and slept in his bed that night. That's kind of common in the United States in terms of the racial dynamic in our justice system."

Lester has yet to be arrested by Kansas City police, but a warrant is out for his arrest.

If convicted, Lester could possibly spend life in prison, CNN reported. Thompson said that felony assault in the first degree carries 10 to 30 years at a minimum, with a life sentence as the maximum.