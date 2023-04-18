Classmates of 16-Year-Old Ralph Yarl Hold 'Unity Walk' After His Hospital Release

The community of Staley High School is coming together for Ralph Yarl, who was shot once in the head and once in the arm by Kansas City homeowner Andrew Lester.

Lester, 84, shot the 16-year-old after the teen knocked on his door in error while looking to pick up his younger siblings at a friend's address on Thursday.

On Tuesday, community members joined in a "unity walk" to voice their support for the high school junior as he begins on his road to recovery.

"This display of unity is intended to support Ralph in his recovery and have a positive impact on the community," Susan Hiland, a spokesperson for North Kansas City Public Schools, explained to KSBH.

According to the outlet, approximately 1,500 students came together for the event and walked around the school's campus chanting "We love you, Ralph," and "Justice for Ralph."

Individuals who participated in the walk also wore blue to honor Yarl's favorite color, as well as dressed in spirit wear.

"Ralph is an excellent student and talented musician. He maintains a stellar GPA while taking mostly college-level courses. While he loves science and hopes to pursue that career path, his passion is music. Thankfully, we know he is now recovering alongside family," added North Kansas City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Clemens in a statement shared on the district's website.

On Tuesday, Yarl's mother, Cleo Nagbe, and her attorney, Lee Merritt, appeared on CBS Mornings to provide a medical update following his release from the hospital.

"Ralph is doing considerably well," Nagbe said. "Physically, mornings are hard. But his spirits are in a good place. I borrowed from his spirits. He is in very good hands."

"He's home, but I want to remind everybody that Ralph is home because he's surrounded by a team of medical professionals," she added. "I'm a nurse for almost 20 years. His aunt is a physical therapist. His uncle is a medical professional. That's why he's home."

After the incident, Lester was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The Clay County Sheriff's Office shared on Twitter that he reported to their detention center on Tuesday and was released after posting bond.