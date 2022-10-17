On Thursday night, Mary Marshall was walking her beloved dog near the Neuse River Greenway Trail in her usually quiet Raleigh, N.C., neighborhood when shots rang out.

The U.S. Navy vet, 35, immediately called her fiancé, Robert Steele.

"She says, 'I need you to come home right now,'" Steele told NBC's Sunday Today in an emotional interview. "'Immediately. Scruff, our dog has slipped his collar, and I just heard gunshots.'"

While Marshall was running after her dog, she was shot and killed.

When Steele got there, he couldn't find Mary. Instead, he saw flashing red lights, police officers and detectives swarming the area.

Raleigh, N.C., shooting. Chris Seward/AP/Shutterstock

"They started asking about tattoos that Mary has," he said, breaking down in tears. "We knew. We knew she was gone."

Marshall was one of five people killed Thursday night, starting at about 5 p.m., when 15-year-old Austin Thomas allegedly opened fire in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive, said police.

He then ran to the nearby trail where he allegedly shot Marshall, say police.

Mary Marshall. Facebook

On Friday morning, police identified the victims as Nicole Connors, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; Marshall; off-duty Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres, 29; and the suspect's older brother, James Thompson, 16.

Two others, including another police officer, were wounded, say officials.

The alleged shooter was arrested and taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

It is unclear why he was taken to the hospital.

Prosecutors say he will be tried as an adult.

Marshall's dog was later found, Marshall's older sister, Meaghan McCrickard, told NBC News.

She said Marshall's dog "Scruff sat with her all night and didn't leave," NBC News reports.

As police continue to investigate, Marshall's fiancé and close-knit family have been left "numb" and "crushed" by the loss of the upbeat woman who lit up every room she entered, McCrickard told NBC News.

Marshall was "the most amazing, wonderful person," McCrickard told NBC News.

Marshall spent four years in the Navy stationed in California and spent time in Japan, McCrickard said.

Her little sister could also be "goofy" at times and was the "heart and soul" of the chiropractic office she ran in Raleigh, she told NBC News.

Marshall's father, Thomas Marshall, broke down when he told Sunday Today about how excited he was to walk his daughter down the aisle.

"I was really looking forward to it. I couldn't wait for it," he told Sunday Today, as his voice cracked with emotion.

Her mother, Ginny Marshall, said she was looking forward to the mother-daughter dance, NBC News reports.

"Mary's birthday is next week and she was going to be married in two weeks," Ginny Marshall told NBC News, as she wept for the loss of her daughter. "We don't know what to do."

Steele told Sunday Today he is wearing the wedding ring that Marshall would have given him when they got married on Oct. 29.

"The engraving is 'You're my favorite place,' " he said.