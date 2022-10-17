Bride-to-Be Raleigh Shooting Victim Was Killed While Trying to Save Her Dog, Fiancé Says

Mary Marshall was two weeks away from getting married when she was shot during last week’s rampage in Raleigh, N.C.

By KC Baker
Published on October 17, 2022 12:55 PM
Mary Marshall and her dog
Mary Marshall and her dog, Scruff.

On Thursday night, Mary Marshall was walking her beloved dog near the Neuse River Greenway Trail in her usually quiet Raleigh, N.C., neighborhood when shots rang out.

The U.S. Navy vet, 35, immediately called her fiancé, Robert Steele.

"She says, 'I need you to come home right now,'" Steele told NBC's Sunday Today in an emotional interview. "'Immediately. Scruff, our dog has slipped his collar, and I just heard gunshots.'"

While Marshall was running after her dog, she was shot and killed.

When Steele got there, he couldn't find Mary. Instead, he saw flashing red lights, police officers and detectives swarming the area.

An EMS vehicle believed to be carrying the suspect in a multiple shooting arrives at WakeMed emergency room with a heavy police escort in Raleigh, N.C.
Raleigh, N.C., shooting. Chris Seward/AP/Shutterstock

"They started asking about tattoos that Mary has," he said, breaking down in tears. "We knew. We knew she was gone."

Marshall was one of five people killed Thursday night, starting at about 5 p.m., when 15-year-old Austin Thomas allegedly opened fire in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive, said police.

He then ran to the nearby trail where he allegedly shot Marshall, say police.

Mary Marshall
Mary Marshall. Facebook

On Friday morning, police identified the victims as Nicole Connors, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; Marshall; off-duty Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres, 29; and the suspect's older brother, James Thompson, 16.

Two others, including another police officer, were wounded, say officials.

The alleged shooter was arrested and taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

It is unclear why he was taken to the hospital.

Prosecutors say he will be tried as an adult.

Marshall's dog was later found, Marshall's older sister, Meaghan McCrickard, told NBC News.

She said Marshall's dog "Scruff sat with her all night and didn't leave," NBC News reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As police continue to investigate, Marshall's fiancé and close-knit family have been left "numb" and "crushed" by the loss of the upbeat woman who lit up every room she entered, McCrickard told NBC News.

Marshall was "the most amazing, wonderful person," McCrickard told NBC News.

Marshall spent four years in the Navy stationed in California and spent time in Japan, McCrickard said.

Her little sister could also be "goofy" at times and was the "heart and soul" of the chiropractic office she ran in Raleigh, she told NBC News.

Marshall's father, Thomas Marshall, broke down when he told Sunday Today about how excited he was to walk his daughter down the aisle.

"I was really looking forward to it. I couldn't wait for it," he told Sunday Today, as his voice cracked with emotion.

Her mother, Ginny Marshall, said she was looking forward to the mother-daughter dance, NBC News reports.

"Mary's birthday is next week and she was going to be married in two weeks," Ginny Marshall told NBC News, as she wept for the loss of her daughter. "We don't know what to do."

Steele told Sunday Today he is wearing the wedding ring that Marshall would have given him when they got married on Oct. 29.

"The engraving is 'You're my favorite place,' " he said.

Related Articles
An EMS vehicle believed to be carrying the suspect in a multiple shooting arrives at WakeMed emergency room with a heavy police escort in Raleigh, N.C.
5 People Killed in Mass Shooting Near Trail in Raleigh, 15-Year-Old in Custody
Regina “Mya” Allen; Clayton Hubbird
Wisconsin Man Arrested and Charged With Killing Transgender Woman 
Isabella Thallas
Colo. Man Used Gun He Took from Police Officer to Kill Woman Walking Dog in Dispute Over Animal's Waste
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
Safeway shooting in Bend, Oregon
At Least 3 Dead, Including Shooter, After Gunman Opens Fire in Oregon Grocery Store
Donald Surrett, killed at the Safeway Grocery Store Bend, Oregon Shooting Aug. 28, 2022
Hero Grocery Store Worker Tried to Disarm Gunman Before Being Killed in Oregon Safeway Shooting
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
USPS vehicle parked on the side of the road
Florida Postal Worker Killed by 5 Dogs While Delivering Mail: 'How Did It Get So Far?'
Muhammad Syed
Motive Still Under Investigation in Killings of Muslim Men in New Mexico, Police Say
Adam Simjee, Mikayla Paulus
Florida College Student Is Killed in Robbery While Hiking in Talladega National Forest
Richard Hutch Barry
Calif. Man, 59, Is Mauled to Death by 5 English Bulldogs That Were 'Focused on Harming'
Jailene Holton
Man Arrested After Getting Kicked Out of Bar and Allegedly Firing 15 Rounds in Anger, Killing Innocent Woman
George Dodson, 23, is facing murder and arson charges, after police say he killed his 22-year-old wife and set their New London home ablaze with their 1-year-old infant inside
Navy Sailor Allegedly Confesses to Murdering Wife with Hammer, Setting Home on Fire to Kill Their Baby
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Butch Dill/AP/Shutterstock (12989252a) Church members console each other after a shooting at the Saint Stevens Episcopal Church on in Vestavia, Ala Church Shooting, Vestavia, United States - 16 Jun 2022
Third Person in Church Shooting Dies, Police Identify Victims and Hero Who Pinned Gunman Down
Mishael "MJ" James Auman
N.C. Woman Who Told Police Her Firefighter Husband Died by Suicide Is Charged with Murder
A Central York High School teacher was killed in a murder-suicide
Beloved Pa. Teacher Is Killed by Neighbor in Murder-Suicide Stemming from Argument