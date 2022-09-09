N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot

As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case is active and ongoing."

A GoFundMe account was created on behalf of Brown's mother Tamieeka Brown to assist with the family's funeral expenses. She described her son as "fun-loving" despite the ups and downs that he'd endured through the years.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"He had some rough times in his life, but he was on the right track when he was gunned down," she said about her son, who was affectionately known as "Rah." "Before he was taken from us, he had texted his grandmother excitedly about how he was so happy about his life."

Brown's family was devastated by the news of his untimely death, the grieving mother wrote.

"Our hearts have been broken into a million pieces," she wrote. "My son Rahmiek didn't die because he was sick or from natural causes, but someone decided that his life was worth nothing, so they killed him."

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.