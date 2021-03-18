Rae Sremmurd's Half-Brother Charged with First Degree Murder for Allegedly Shooting Dad

Floyd Sullivan, 62, was shot and killed in Tupelo, Mississippi, in January, and his 20-year-old son, Michael Sullivan, is facing murder charges and being held on $100,000 bond

Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd's half-brother, Jamil Ali Sullivan, who also goes by Michael, faces first-degree murder charges for the death of his father in January.

Floyd Sullivan — the 62-year-old stepdad to Rae Sremmurd, which is made up of brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi — was shot and killed in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Monday, Jan. 4.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Tupelo Police Department told PEOPLE at the time that Sullivan's son Michael (who was announced as a person of interest following the fatal shooting and was "being detained on a psychological hold") was "released from a local psychological care facility and immediately arrested for murder."

Michael, 20, was booked at the Lee County Mississippi Detention Center on Jan. 7. According to the jail records, he is being charged with felony first-degree murder with a bond amount set at $100,000. TMZ reports that Michael could face life in prison if convicted.

It is not immediately clear if Michael has legal representation for PEOPLE to reach for comment.

Michael Sullivan Image zoom Michael Sullivan | Credit: Tupelo Police

Bernadette Walker, the mother of Swae Lee, Slim Jxmmi and Michael, opened up about the death of her ex-husband Floyd in January, telling PEOPLE that her son, Michael, suffers from schizoaffective disorder. Walker, 46, said she believes she could've been her son's victim.

"I'm not going to say that, 'Something like this was unexpected,' " Walker claimed. "Of course even though it wasn't unexpected, you still don't expect it. He has threatened me multiple times. This very well could've been me. He has shot guns more than once."

Walker learned of the killing from relatives of her ex-husband, whom she said had a complex relationship with his son.

"It was very complicated — they had a very complicated relationship," she said. "It was sort of heartbreaking, but I felt like the only hope I had was that Floyd would somehow get through to him. But I think Floyd carried on with his own life and Michael just didn't understand. It's very complicated."

Michael had been living with his mom in Georgia off and on — going between her home, his father's home in Tupelo and spending time with his brothers while they were on tour or performing — before he officially moved in with his dad in November. Walker told PEOPLE that she's unsure of exactly what led to the alleged murder.