Az. Mom Accused of Smothering 3 Kids to Death Is Confronted by Family, Says 'I Was Scared': Report

During a video call with members of her family, an Arizona mother accused of smothering her three young children to death claimed she was high on drugs at the time and "didn't know what was going on."

Rachel Henry, 22, remains in a state prison, charged with three counts of first-degree murder after allegedly killing her three children back in January.

Despite entering a not guilty plea to all three counts, Henry allegedly confessed to police to killing son Zane Henry, 3, and daughters Miraya Henry, who was almost 2, and Catalaya Rios, who was 7 months.

Henry allegedly sang nursery rhymes to two of the children during the smothering murders.

According to police, Zane tried stopping Henry from hurting Miraya, and punched her during a struggle. He also scratched and pinched his mother's chest, struggling to free himself as she allegedly smothered him next.

Catalaya was the last to be killed.

Image zoom Zane Henry, Catalaya Rios, and Miraya Henry GoFundMe

In a new video obtained by 12 News, Henry talks about the day of the killings, telling her aunt Pearla Rebolledo, "I felt like I was losing my mind."

She told her aunt: "I didn't know what was going on. I told you I felt like I was losing my mind, because I didn't understand why you guys, why everyone was acting the way they were. I didn't, I was on drugs. I was freaking out and I didn’t know what to do. I know I was scared."

During the six-minute call, Henry told her aunt that her family did not take her claims about her mental health seriously.

"That is the point I kept telling you," she said. "I felt like I was losing my mind. I didn't know what was going on, I tried to talk to someone, they said I was stupid or I was scared, and I didn't know what I was talking about."

Henry also alleged in the video that her relatives restricted her from going out.

"Do you know how bad I wanted to go to the store? I wanted to go outside. I wanted to do this and I wanted to do that. You said I couldn't be seen by Fransico. You said I couldn't go to the store because of the babies and this and that. I was trapped in the house and I felt like I was going crazy."

Image zoom Rachel Henry Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Later, Henry told her aunt, "I don't remember doing it" and that she really wasn't herself the day of the killings.

"I can't understand, I can't fathom what you've done," Rebolledo told her niece.