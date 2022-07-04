"My heart is broken for the families in Highland Park affected by today's shooting," said actress Rachel Brosnahan, who like singer Richard Marx, spent her childhood in the Illinois suburb

Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting

Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting

Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting

A gunman is still on the loose after opening fire during a Fourth of July parade. At least 6 people have died, while more than 24 have been injured.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Highland Park is about 27 miles north of downtown Chicago. Per the 2020 census, the city is home to 30,176 people.

The July 4th parade is a one of Highland Park's signature events, Brosnahan said on Monday. "I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families," the Marvelous Life of Mrs. Maisel actress, 31, tweeted on Monday afternoon.

"I'm sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don't wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone," she wrote. "No words."

In a follow-up tweet, Brosnahan shared a donation link to the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund along with the words, "Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough."

On Instagram, the actress spoke more about her experience growing up in Highland Park. "I grew up in Highland Park and spent nearly every day after school and every weekend being stupid with friends directly across from where today's shooting occurred. I never once considered that I be unsafe there," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting

Left: Rachel Brosnahan, who grew up in Highland Park, shared her reaction to Monday's tragedy. | Credit: rachel brosnahan/instagram Center: Brosnahan shared her thoughts both on Instagram and Twitter. | Credit: rachel brosnahan/instagram Right: The actress shared donation links for Everytown for Gun Safety. | Credit: rachel brosnahan/instagram

"My heart breaks a little bit more every time the news cycle lights up with news of yet another mass shooting, but today's news adds a whole new meaning to the phrase 'hitting home,'" she wrote on the next slide.

She continued, "the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. We have lost our minds. My heart is broken for the families in Highland Park affected by today's shooting."

Around the same time, Marx shared that he was "actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people," he still knew in the area as he also grew up in the Chicago suburb.

"My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I'm extra heartbroken," the "Right Here Waiting" singer, wrote on Twitter "And extra angry at the senselessness."

President Joe Biden released a statement too about the shooting, saying he and First Lady Jill Biden are "shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day."

"As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities," he said. "I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time."

"Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries," Biden added. "I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022

Names and ages of those killed on Monday have not been released by police, though Lake County Coroner Jennifer Bank said in a press conference that they've been identified and officials are working on contacting their families.

5 people died on the scene, Bank said; all adults. Another died from injuries sustained in the shooting after being transported to a local hospital, though Bank did not know any information about the deceased's age.

Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage said at least one child was transported to the hospital from the scene, who was "critically injured."

A "very active apprehensive effort" is still underway for the gunman, police said, describing the suspect as a white male, approximately 18-20 years old, with longer black hair, a small build, and wearing a white or blue T-shirt.

He was said to open fire on the crowd at the central business district of Highland Park from a nearby rooftop, which police say was able to access via a ladder that was not secured. Authorities say they suspect he acted alone. A firearm, a high-powered rifle, has been secured at the scene.

Anyone — including spectators and business owners — who might have video surveillance of the area before, after or during the shooting are being asked to turn their footage into police. The FBI is collecting information as well via 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022 Highland Park, Illinois | Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

"Our community was terrorized in an act of violence that has shaken us to our core," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said in a statement. "On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us."