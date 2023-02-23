R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison in Child Sex Abuse Case

R. Kelly is already serving 30 years in prison for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges based out of New York

By Nicole Acosta
Published on February 23, 2023 03:41 PM
r.kelly
R.Kelly. Photo: Antonio Perez/AP/Shutterstock

Disgraced R&B singer/songwriter and convicted sex offender R. Kelly was handed down a 20-year prison sentence on Thursday by an Illinois federal judge on charges of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex, according to multiple news reports.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is already serving 30 years in prison for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges based out of New York, according to the Associated Press, CNN, and NBC News.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber ordered that the 56-year-old musician serve 19 years of the 20-year prison term concurrently with his other sentence. One year would be served only after the New York term.

This means, Kelly will spend a total of 31 years behind bars.

In the Illinois case, federal prosecutors asked Judge Leinenweber to sentence Kelly to 25 years in prison, arguing that he was a "serial sexual predator" who "poses a serious danger to society," NBC News reports.

In response, the judge reportedly said, "sentencing should be sufficient but not greater than necessary."

Kelly's defense attorneys wrote in court filings that if the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was to survive his 30-year prison sentence, "there is no reason to believe he would reoffend as a geriatric in his mid-80s," CNN reports.

Two of the Grammy-winner's victims gave statements in court this week, both of whom asked the judge to hand down a harsh sentence.

"Now you are here … because there is something wrong with you," a victim who goes by the name "Nia," said, per the AP. "No longer will you be able to harm children."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The conviction and subsequent sentencing this week in the child sex abuse case stems from his filming the sexual abuse of underage girls, the AP reports.

For decades, allegations swirled around the singer, who had previously been acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, PEOPLE reported.

Prosecutors said in an indictment issued after Kelly's arrest in 2019 that he and his team — which included managers, bodyguards, and assistants — "traveled throughout the United States and abroad to perform at concert venues... and to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly" as far back as 1999.

Kelly remains held in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
r.kelly
Survivors of R. Kelly's Sex Abuse React to His 30-Year Prison Sentence: 'Don't Think It's Enough'
R. Kelly
R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison After He Was Found Guilty of Luring Children for Sex
Isabella Pollok
Victim of Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Leader Who Later Became His 'Lieutenant' Gets 54 Months in Prison
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)
Chicago Prosecutor to Drop Sex Abuse Charges Against R. Kelly, Citing Long Federal Sentence
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence -- Season 1 -- With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival. (Photo: Courtesy of Hulu)
The True Story Behind Hulu's 'Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence'
Image
1970s Glam Rock Star Released Early from Prison After Serving Half His Sentence
Lawrence Ray
Podcast Goes Inside Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Case, When Student's Father Moved into Her Dorm
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)
R. Kelly Found Guilty on Six Counts in Child Pornography Trial
Jerry Harris
'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison in Child Pornography Case
Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell, Accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein, Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)
R. Kelly Sues Prison After Being Placed on Suicide Watch for 'Purely Punitive Reasons': Lawyer
This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows Roger Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective. Golubski, who has long been accused of preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted, on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
mel gibson
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
r.kelly
R. Kelly Facing Possible 25 Years in Jail Following Request by Federal Prosecutors
Chandler Cardente
R.I. Man Accused of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl, Then Offering Fellow Inmate $200 to Kill Her
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Granted Appeal More Than 2 Years After Sexual Assault and Rape Conviction