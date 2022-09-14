R. Kelly Found Guilty on Six Counts in Child Pornography Trial

A jury found disgraced R&B singer/songwriter R. Kelly guilty on six counts and acquitted him of seven on Wednesday

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on September 14, 2022 06:02 PM
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)
R. Kelly. Photo: Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty

A jury found disgraced R&B singer/songwriter and convicted sex offender R. Kelly guilty on six counts, including child pornography charges, on Wednesday in a Chicago courtroom.

However, he was acquitted of seven additional counts: one child pornography count, one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, as well as four conspiracy counts, WGN9 reports.

Kelly, 55, stood accused of 13 counts of producing and receiving child pornography, enticing minors to engage in criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, the Chicago Tribune reports.

In June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, after a jury found him guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, during a six-week trial in 2021 that included testimony from 45 witnesses in a Brooklyn, N.Y., courtroom.

Charged alongside Kelly in the Chicago case were two of his former associates: Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, after the pair allegedly tried to buy back Kelly's sex tapes and conceal sexual abuse, per the Tribune.

Both McDavid and Brown were acquitted of the charges against them.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to the Associated Press, Kelly's attorney Jennifer Bonjean called for a mistrial twice Monday, arguing that her client was denied a fair trial.

"The presumption of innocence has been abolished for him," Bonjean said, per the AP.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber denied her request.

As the trial continued Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Pozolo addressed the courtroom in her closing arguments, and called out Kelly's history of sex abuse.

"Robert Kelly abused many girls over many years," Pozolo said, according to the outlet. "He committed horrible crimes against children. … All these years later, the hidden side of Robert Kelly has come out."

"What R. Kelly wanted was to have sex with young girls," U.S. District Attorney Jeannice Appenteng said, according to the Tribune. "And what the people around him wanted … they wanted to help their boss, including helping him get away with it."

Two days of deliberations spilled over into Wednesday with the jury sending Leinenweber three questions regarding claims provided by a witness and the wording of question, the outlet reports.

A sentencing date for Kelly has not been set at this time.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)
R. Kelly Sues Prison After Being Placed on Suicide Watch for 'Purely Punitive Reasons': Lawyer
r.kelly
Survivors of R. Kelly's Sex Abuse React to His 30-Year Prison Sentence: 'Don't Think It's Enough'
R. Kelly
R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison After He Was Found Guilty of Luring Children for Sex
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Granted Appeal More Than 2 Years After Sexual Assault and Rape Conviction
r.kelly
R. Kelly Facing Possible 25 Years in Jail Following Request by Federal Prosecutors
Jerry Harris
'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison in Child Pornography Case
R. Kelly
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Racketeering After Decades of Sex Abuse Allegations
Actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Derick Dillard, Josh Duggar, Jill (Duggar) Dillard
Derick Dillard Attends Day 2 of Josh Duggar Child Porn Trial amid News Jill Duggar May Testify
Fort Bliss
Arkansas Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Children on Military Base
duggar family
Josh Duggar Found Guilty on Child Pornography Charges, Facing Potential 20-Year Prison Sentence
Azriel Clary and Gayle King
Survivor Who Defended R. Kelly in 2019 Gayle King Interview Says He Told Her 'Exactly What to Say'
amy duggar; josh duggar
Amy Duggar Says to Pray for 'the Ultimate Sentence' amid Cousin Josh Duggar's Child Porn Trial
Zara Phythian and her husband VICTOR MARKE arrive at Nottingham Crown Court, where they face 14 child sex charges. ZARA MARKE and her husband VICTOR MARKE arrive at Nottingham Crown Court, where accused of sex offences with a 13-year-old-child
'Doctor Strange' Actress Zara Phythian and Husband Found Guilty of All Child Sex Charges: Reports
R. Kelly
R. Kelly's Criminal Trial Begins in N.Y.C. Today to Address Decades of Sexual Abuse Allegations
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwel
Trial Begins for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's Girlfriend Accused of Grooming Victims