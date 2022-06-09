R. Kelly Facing Possible 25 Years in Jail Following Request by Federal Prosecutors

Prosecutors filed a 31-page document with the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday, ahead of the disgraced R&B singer's sentencing on June 29.

R&B singer and songwriter R. Kelly is facing a possible 25-year jail sentence, following a request from federal prosecutors filed in New York on Wednesday.

In the filing, which was submitted to the Eastern District of New York, prosecutors cited Kelly's "decades of crime" and "callous disregard for the very real effects that his crimes had on his victims" in the 31-page filing, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Kelly, 55, was asked by prosecutors to pay a fine of $50,000 to $250,000, CNN reported.

"The defendant's decades of crime appear to have been fueled by narcissism and a belief that his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct - no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others - to the strictures of the law," prosecutors added in their filing, reported the Chicago Sun Times.

They continued that Kelly's "actions were brazen, manipulative, controlling and coercive. He has shown no remorse or respect for the law," the outlet reported.

"Put simply, [Kelly's] crimes were calculated, methodical, and part [of] a long-standing pattern of using his platform as a larger-than-life musical persona and his deep network to gain access to teenagers, many of whom were particularly vulnerable, and then to exploit them for his personal gain and sexual gratification."

In response, Kelly's attorney Jennifer Bonjean asked the court to hand her client a sentence of less than 14 years behind bars, reported Reuters. The disgraced musician will be sentenced on June 29.

Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and sexual trafficking by a jury of seven men and five women in September 2021, following a graphic, month-long trial that involved 50 separate witnesses.

Much of the evidence surrounded Kelly's contentious 1994 marriage to singer Aaliyah Haughton, who was aged just 15 at the time of the ceremony. Kelly, meanwhile, was aged 27.

In Wednesday's memo, prosecutors also wrote about the wedding, which was later annulled with the help of Aaliyah's family. Tragically, the five-time Grammy nominee died in a plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001, along with seven others after shooting a music video for her song "Rock the Boat."

"Aaliyah was only 12 at the time [Kelly's] sexual abuse of her began and 15 when he secretly and fraudulently married her in an effort to protect himself from the consequences of that abuse," prosecutors wrote Wednesday, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

