R.I. Woman and New Fiancé Allegedly Killed Her Ex’s Mom with 3D Printed Gun

Image zoom Shaylyn Moran, 18, and Jack Doherty, 23 Pawtucket Police Department (2)

An 18-year-old Rhode Island woman and her fiancé of one day are facing murder charges after allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend’s mother on New Year’s Day – using what police believe was a 3D printed gun, say authorities.

On Wednesday at 8:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call at 100 Baxter Street in Pawtucket and found Cheryl Smith, 54, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her chest, the Pawtucket Police Department says, multiple outlets including local station WJAR report.

Smith was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police quickly located the suspects, Jack Doherty, 23, of Albany, New York, and Shaylyn Moran, of Pawtucket, at a nearby Hampton Inn, Boston.com reports.

Image zoom Jack Doherty and Shaylyn Moran Facebook

Smith’s 21-year-old son, Leonard Troufield, was in a prior relationship with Moran, say police, WJAR reports.

The Providence Journal reports that a “domestic incident” between Moran and Troufield occurred in October. Troufield was charged with domestic simple assault and battery as well as disorderly conduct, the Journal reports, also noting that Troufield was at his mother’s home on New Year’s Day at the time of her shooting.

Doherty allegedly had in his possession a 9mm gun that was made with a 3D printer, Pawtucket Police Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort told the Providence Journal.

The firearm is similar to a handgun Doherty is seen holding in a picture on his Facebook page on New Year’s Eve, Lefort told the Providence Journal.

Doherty was arrested and charged with 7 counts including first-degree murder, conspiracy, carrying a pistol or revolver without a license or permit and resisting arrest and assault and battery, online court records show.

Doherty tried to charge a detective during the arrest but was quickly subdued, the Providence Journal reports.

Moran is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy.

Shortly before the pair was arrested, they posted a picture of themselves from the bed in their hotel room with Moran holding up her hand and an apparent engagement ring and the words, “we some fighters and some shooters.”

On Thursday, they were both arraigned at Providence District Court. Neither has entered a plea.

They have both been assigned public defenders.

Both are being held without bail. They are scheduled to return to court on Jan. 16.

Doherty and Moran recently met, say police, WJAR reports.

Police say they got engaged just hours before they went to Smith’s home, WJAR reports.

The public defenders and the Pawtucket Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s calls for comment.