Missing Ga. Toddler Quinton Simon's Bones Found in Landfill. His Mother Is in Jail on Murder Charge

A set of human remains recently recovered from a Savannah, Ga., landfill have been identified as those of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

The Atlanta FBI revealed the sad update in a statement on Monday. Leilani Simon, 22, is charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.

Quinton's mother first reported him missing on Oct. 5. At the time, she claimed he vanished from his playpen inside their Georgia home. Authorities first believed foul play was not involved. But later last month, the Chatham County Police Department said that Simon had become the "prime suspect" in Quinton's presumed death.

Human remains were found in the Superior Landfill in Savannah on Nov. 18. DNA analysis confirmed the remains belong to Quinton, according to the FBI statement.

Throughout the police search for her missing child, Simon maintained that she hoped he would ultimately be found alive.

In an interview with WTOC-TV, Simon said she wanted him located "happy and alive. We want him back in our arms, holding us. That's what we want."

"We're just hoping that he's in somebody's house and they're feeding him and maybe they wanted a baby or couldn't have a baby," she told WTOC-TV. "Maybe they thought they were his savior. That's our best hope at this point."

In a press conference on Oct. 18, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters that police believed Quinton's body was placed in a trash bin that was subsequently dumped at the landfill, according to the Savannah Morning News.

In a Q&A after his initial comments, Hadley said law enforcement believed Quinton "was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location [outside of the landfill] and it was brought [to the landfill] by regular means of disposal."

"We want justice for Quinton just like everybody else, and we want to find his remains so we can give him a proper resting place," Hadley said.

The Chatham County District Attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding the new charges against Leilani Simon.

It was not immediately clear if Simon had entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

