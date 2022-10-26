Mom of Missing Quinton Simon Hopes He's Found 'Happy and Alive' Despite Being 'Prime Suspect' in Presumed Death

The toddler vanished on October 5 and is presumed dead

By Steve Helling
Published on October 26, 2022 05:06 PM
Quinton Simons missing toddler
Quinton Simon. Photo: Chatham County Police Department

Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon called police to report her 20-month old son, Quinton Simon, had vanished from his playpen at their Georgia home.

Police have found no trace of the toddler — but they have publicly said that Leilani Simon is their "prime suspect," though no charges have been filed against her.

But now the 22-year-old mom is speaking out and saying that she is holding out hope that her son is still alive.

In an interview with WTOC-TV, Simon said that she wants her son to be recovered "happy and alive. We want him back in our arms, holding us. That's what we want."

Authorities have been searching a landfill for the boy's body. They have found no trace of the toddler, and Leilani Simon tells the news station that she just hopes he will not be found dead.

"We're just hoping that he's in somebody's house and they're feeding him and maybe they wanted a baby or couldn't have a baby," she told the station. "Maybe they thought they were his savior. That's our best hope at this point."

Last week, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters that police believe that Quinton's body was put into a trash bin that was later dumped at the landfill, according to the Savannah Morning News.

The case has garnered widespread publicity. Last weekend, dozens of people picketed outside the family home. According to WTOC, four people were arrested for either blocking the home's driveway or banging on the windows.

The demonstrations grew in intensity after several media outlets, including the New York Post, reported that Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Jo Howell, were spotted downing shots at a bar on Tybee Island.

In her interview, Simon denied any responsibility for her son's disappearance, saying that she's not going to leave town.

"I'm here," she tells the station. "I've been here every day since this. I'm not running and I'm not hiding. And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station."

The Chatham County Police Department urges anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts to contact them at (912) 652-6940.

