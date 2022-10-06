Ga. Toddler Last Seen Wearing Sesame Street Shirt Vanished without a Trace Wednesday Morning

A 20-month-old boy has gone missing in Georgia, where crews have been searching around the clock hoping to find him alive and unharmed.

On Thursday, officials revealed there is no indication at this time that foul play factored into the disappearance of Quinton Simon.

Quinton was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home in Savannah on Wednesday morning at approximately 9 a.m.

Volunteers and neighbors have joined the search for Quinton, which has involved mounted officers, K-9 units, drones and helicopters.

The FBI is also assisting in the search.

His parents realized Quinton was missing at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Quinton was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

If you see Quinton, it is asked that you call 911 right away.

Anyone with tips about his disappearance can visit the Chatham County Police Department's website.

Information can also be left with the Savannah-Chatham County Crime Stoppers at (912) 234-2020.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the boy's safe return.