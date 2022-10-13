On Wednesday night, Georgia authorities announced they believe Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old boy who went missing from his Savannah home a week ago, is dead.

Quinton Simon was reported missing on Oct. 5, and at the time, authorities said there was no indication that foul play factored into his disappearance. But now the Chatham County Police Department said in a statement on Twitter that his mother, Leilani Simon, is the "prime suspect" in his disappearance and presumed death.

No arrests have been made at this time and no charges have been filed. A press conference is scheduled for later Thursday.

In a separate tweet, the department said, "We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow."

The Chatham County Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.