Babies in Child Care Mass Stabbing Are Expected to Recover, Police Say, as Victim's Dad Speaks Out

The 52-year-old employee accused of stabbing three newborn babies and two adults inside a New York City child care center last week has been formally charged with five counts of attempted murder, PEOPLE learns.

Yu Fen Wang remains hospitalized, where she is recovering from self-inflicted lacerations to her left wrist, according to authorities. She is also undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

She has yet to enter pleas to the counts she faces.

Police further confirm to PEOPLE that Wang’s five alleged victims are also all expected to fully recover. In addition to the three kids, a woman and a man were also injured.

Investigators still do not know what may have driven Wang to attack the infants, none of whom were older than 1 month.

The New York Post spoke to Chen Wang, the father of one of the victims, who described the Mei Xin Care center in Queens as providing month-long care to mothers and newborns.

The traditional practice, common in East and Southeast Asia, is known as “zuo yue zi,” or “sitting the month.”

The scene in Queens, New York, after a mass stabbing last week TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Law enforcement officials who spoke with the New York Times, however, raised doubts about the true purpose of the facility and said it was suspected of providing “birth tourism” — allowing pregnant immigrant women to deliver their children in America.

Still, some authorities said the center may have been providing maternity services for Asian mothers who did not have area relatives.

Chen Wang, who is not related to the suspect, told the Post that she allegedly plunged a knife into the torso of his infant daughter, Atiana — and the blade went “from the front to the back” of the girl’s body.

“We didn’t know that there is crazy people in there,” he said.

PEOPLE’s calls to the center, which is not state licensed, have not been returned. It was unclear Monday if Yu Fen Wang had retained a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

The investigation into the mass stabbing continues.