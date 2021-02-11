Months After La. Boy Quawan Charles Died Mysteriously, Woman Faces Delinquency of Minor Charge

Quawan Charles, 15, was found on November 3 after being missing for four days

Authorities in Louisiana have made an arrest in connection with the mysterious death of a teen boy last fall.

Quawan Charles, 15, was found on November 3 after being missing for four days. His lifeless body was found face down in a drainage ditch. He was found naked.

Charles' family ordered a private autopsy. According to results they released to KATC-TV, the teen's cause of death was drowning. The manner of death is "undetermined," meaning that it's unclear if the death was an accident, suicide or homicide.

The autopsy report states that Charles was spotted alone, "crawling in culverts" near a school, and that he became combative and threatened to kill himself after smoking drugs -- possibly marijuana or mushrooms. It is unknown how Charles drowned.

According to the toxicology report, Charles had alcohol, THC, and metabolites in his system. The autopsy stated the teen had no external injuries, except for post-mortem bug and animal bites.

"There are no antemortem injuries to suggest a struggle, although it cannot be entirely ruled out," the autopsy report states. "In addition, alleged video evidence suggests he was likely alone, making a struggle leading to a homicidal drowning unlikely."

While Charles' death is mired in mystery, authorities have now made an arrest in connection with the case.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office released a press release on Tuesday, stating that authorities arrested Janet Irvin, 37, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and failure to report a missing child. Police arrested Irvin on Tuesday, following the release of Quawan's toxicology report.

Authorities have not disclosed why they arrested Irvin, or how she is allegedly involved with his death. She has not been charged with directly causing his death.

Charles, a quiet teen who struggled with dyslexia, was last seen with Irvin and her 17-year-old son Gavin, the police report alleges. Family members have said that they did not give anyone permission to pick up Charles from his father's house.